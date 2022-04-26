Facing Facial Redness? Try These Home Remedies for Instant Relief

Do you often notice your face turning red and flushing? Facial redness can happen due to multiple reasons. Redness can even result in itchiness, burning sensation and an outbreak of acne. You’ll notice a red patch on your face which might keep your face warmer than other parts of the body. There are multiple reasons why this may occur. Let’s look at the reasons and ways of curing the redness at home.

Why does facial redness occur?

Advertisement

Rosacea

Eating spicy food

Sunburn

Eczema

Food or medicine allergy

Cosmetic reaction

Shingles

Over exfoliation

How can one cure facial redness at home?

To treat the redness of the face at home, you can try these simple home remedies.

Use Ice

One can get relief from the redness and flushing effect by using ice on the face. You can either wash your face with ice-cold water or can directly apply ice to your face. It helps in reducing the inflammation and redness of the skin.

Advertisement

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera gel is said to be one of the best remedies to make your skin feel cool and reduce redness. It also reduces the itchiness. Aloe vera has regeneration properties which help the damaged skin to heal faster.

Choose anti-fragrance cosmetics

Make-up or skin products which have additional fragrance or smell are usually packed with a lot of chemicals. The skin also reacts to the strong smell of the cosmetics and causes it to become red. Avoid using products having strong fragrances just because they smell good.

Avoid eating spicy and oily food

Our skin reacts to the things we eat. A lot of spicy and oily food makes the skin inflammatory and causes redness and itchiness. Spicy even causes gastric issues which are not healthy for the body. Try to eat a lot of fruits and green leafy vegetables. Also, drink at least eight glasses of water daily to keep your body hydrated which helps in reducing the flushing effect.

Apply sunscreen every day

Sunscreen acts as a protection layer for the skin. It helps the skin to prevent direct exposure to the harmful UV rays which cause the skin to burn. In case you are stepping out of your home, or even if you are not going out anywhere, do not forget to apply sunscreen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.