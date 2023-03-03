Facing Relationship Problems? 5 Tips To Reconnect With Your Partner Anytime

No matter how strong your foundation of the relationship might be, there may come a certain time when you drift apart from your significant partner. The reason behind the strain could be anything, maybe your partner is preoccupied with work and isn’t able to give more time, it could be miscommunications or the partners simply do not want to understand each other. Nothing remains unchanged and it applies to even the best of relationships. Do you feel that the spark of your bond is lost due to extenuating circumstances? Relationship therapist Charisse Cooke has highlighted five important tips or ways that you can use to reconnect with your partner anytime.

Be physically close

This doesn’t only mean maintaining physical intimacy, only warm hugs and holding each other can sometimes work wonders. Fixing a relationship problem may become impossible if one or both partners are unable to show physical affection. Just reassuring caresses or just a squeeze of the hand redevelops closeness and is a gentle reminder that you are there for each other. “Forget about talking. Forget about trying to come to a solution. Just hold each other. And if you find this challenging, go to your partner and ask them to hold you," said the relationship therapist.

Say what you mean

Frequent suppression of emotions may turn into a weak link making both partners miserable. By hiding real emotions, one tends to prevent a clear mode of communication with their loved ones. This makes it utterly difficult to navigate through conflicting situations. Charisse Cooke says, “Do not pretend your feelings aren’t hurt. But also don’t lose yourself in your anger. Get in touch with your vulnerability and communicate with your partner from that place."

Don’t lie or exaggerate

Lying and exaggeration of facts, no matter how small or big the topic, takes away honesty and sincerity from the bond. With that one hampers the union’s ability to flourish in a truth-worthy surrounding and can eventually lead to crippling the entire relationship. To tackle the problem the therapist suggests, “Don’t make things up. Don’t make things more than they need to be. State them as they are.

Keep your manners

Maintaining a healthy relationship cannot always be easy but being kind and generous toward the one you love can help mend many problems. Simple acts of holding the door open, saying thank you, and using respectful language is a statements of showing how considerate you are. “Be kind. Use respectful language. Say please and thank you. This goes a very long way in our partnerships," she added.

Don’t give up

By walking away, one tends to shut all the doors close. “Don’t descend into the gloom and despair. This is a problem. You’re going to figure it out. You’re going to discuss it and your relationship is going to continue. Do not catastrophise. Keep it in perspective," said the therapist. But it is pertinent to note that this doesn’t remains similar for those in a mentally or physically abusive relationship.

