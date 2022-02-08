Facts About Male Orgasm That Even Men Have no Idea About

There are so many interesting facts about male orgasms that even men don’t know. Generally, it is believed that there are only a few points in a female body that can bring the most satisfying orgasms, and the same is true for a male body. But these points can be different for different people. Men can have both ejaculatory and non-ejaculatory orgasms.

According to Healthline, some men can also have multiple orgasms at once.

>Facts about male orgasms:

Usually, orgasm and ejaculation happen at the same time, but these two are different events, and these two don’t need to happen together.

Same as the female body, the males, too, have pleasure points in their body that can bring the most satisfying orgasms. To give a full body orgasm to men, there is a pleasure point that is the prostate.

It is a walnut-size gland that lies between the penis and the bladder just behind the rectum.

Females and males both have sensitive nipples, and they are great pleasure points.

The male body also has a g-spot like the female body. Shocking right! The prostate is called the male G-spot.

There is no difference between men’s orgasms and women’s orgasms. Both males and females experience increased heartbeat and high blood flow to the genitals during orgasm. The main difference between the two orgasms is the duration and recovery. For example, the female orgasm lasts at least 20 seconds more than the male orgasm.

Men can control their orgasm to some extent with the pelvic floor and breathing exercises.

