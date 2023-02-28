Teeth not only enable us to bite and chew food, but they also contribute to our speech, facial appearance, and overall health. Healthy teeth help in the proper chewing of food and thus aid in digestion. By understanding the different types of teeth, how they function, and how to maintain their health, we can ensure that our teeth remain strong and functional for years to come. Despite their importance, many people are unaware of some of the most important facts about teeth.

We have listed down a few important facts about teeth that everyone should know.

-Teeth are composed of different layers: The outermost layer of the tooth is the enamel, which is the hardest substance in the human body. Beneath the enamel is the dentin, which makes up the bulk of the tooth. The innermost layer is the pulp, which contains nerves and blood vessels.

-Teeth can be categorised into different types: There are four different types of teeth in the human mouth. Incisors are the four front teeth on the top and bottom of the mouth, used for biting into food. Canines are the pointed teeth next to the incisors, used for tearing food. Premolars and molars are located in the back of the mouth and are used for grinding and crushing food.

-Humans have two sets of teeth: The first set of teeth that humans develop are called primary or baby teeth. These teeth typically begin to erupt around six months of age and are replaced by permanent teeth between the ages of six and twelve.

-Teeth can be affected by decay: Decay, also known as cavities, is a common dental problem that occurs when bacteria in the mouth produce acid that eats away at the enamel of the tooth. This can result in pain, infection, and tooth loss.

-Gum disease can also affect teeth: Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, is an infection of the tissues that support the teeth. It can cause inflammation, bleeding, and tooth loss if left untreated.

-Oral hygiene is essential for maintaining healthy teeth: Brushing your teeth twice a day, flossing daily, and visiting a dentist regularly can help prevent dental problems as well as maintain healthy teeth.

-Teeth can be sensitive: Sensitivity to hot or cold foods and beverages can indicate that the enamel of the tooth has been worn down or the tooth has been damaged. This can be treated with desensitising toothpaste, fluoride treatments, or other dental procedures.

-Teeth can be straightened and restored: The orthodontic treatment, such as braces or aligners, can be used to straighten crooked or misaligned teeth, which can improve the appearance and function of the teeth. Also, dental restorations, such as fillings, crowns, and implants, can be used to repair damaged or missing teeth, restoring their function and appearance.

