Fantastic Arm Workouts To Get Toned Arms

Are you aspiring to attain those toned arms and upper body? But still, confused about where to start? Then you are surely not alone. Beginning your fitness journey is even harder than maintaining one. But how would you react, if you were told that certain exercises can help you fulfil your desire of attaining that perfectly sculpted arms and that too in the comfort of your home? Yes, you read that right.

While arm exercises help in strengthening fundamental muscle groups like the triceps and biceps, they also target other crucial areas, including your core and back muscles. It is not necessary that you join a gym or take up intense exercise immediately. You can start with simple exercises and gradually add equipment. Therefore, we have pulled together a few exercises that you might want to start with.

High-to-low plank

High-to-low plank is an active variation of a standard plank. The difference between the two is that while performing the high-to-low plank your body is moving in a push-up motion, compared to the normal plank, which maintains a static position. Inchworm

For having an impact on the overall body, resort to the inchworm as your go-to exercise. While performing this you might feel that your heart rate has increased, as it also tones your lower body, shoulders, core, and arms. The hamstring muscles also feel relaxed after an amazing stretch. Tricep dips

This is a versatile bodyweight workout that targets the triceps. They primarily show impact on the triceps, but they also exhibit some effects on the chest, shoulders, and back. Tricep dips can be done while seated on the floor, on a chair, on a stair, or on a bench. In case you are facing certain shoulder troubles, it is advisable to avoid this. This could aggravate your pain. Kickboxing

Punches in kickboxing improve cardiovascular health, develop upper body strength and endurance, and offer your core a great workout. You do not need a trainer or heavy equipment to perform this. Try throwing free punches in the air while keeping your body rooted to the ground. Tricep extension

Now, let’s take a look at the workout that you can try with the help of a few weights or dumbbells. Tricep extension targets the rear of your arm. It requires balancing, therefore, if you find it a bit intense then can also perform it while lying on a bench. All you need to do is take dumbbells in your hand and slowly lift it above your head, gradually bringing them back to shoulder level. Maintain a lightweight and concentrate on how many times you can repeat it with a break.

