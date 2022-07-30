Farhan Akhtar, Guru Randhawa Walk the Ramp for Siddartha Tytler at FDCI India Couture Week

Siddartha Tytler had planned a fashion spectacle for his audience at the FDCI India Couture Week in Delhi. The show began with a dragon walking onto the set, which instantly added an oriental feel to the ambience. The show was opened by singer Guru Randhawa, who walked in wearing a black jacket with golden embroidery in keeping with the concept of Shan Shui, the theme for the evening.

The Chinese term for the art genre “landscape" is Shan Shui and both vertical and horizontal landscape paintings are abstracted from the juxtaposition of steep hills, water bodies, wild flora and alluvial plains that is characteristic of Chinese topography. This collection pays serious homage to the beautiful concept of Shan Shui which literally denotes the water and mountains… maybe inspiration of motif, colour palette and the softness.

This season, Tytler’s collection is broken up into 3 segments - cocktail deriving of separates and evening gowns, couture comprising of sarees, lehengas, sherwanis, kurtas and bandh galas and introducing their bridal collection with a few heavier and intricate lehengas and sherwanis. The colour palette drew inspiration from the jewel tones such as maroon, navy, olive, charcoal and our staple black.

Sticking to the brands ethos, the designer layered the Indian looks with parkas, trenches, bombers and jumpers to give a casual, young, fresh look to couture. Our surfacing this season comprises of top-stitch, sequin overlay, quilting and heavy crystal embellishments in the form of patchwork.

