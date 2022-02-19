Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Farhan Slays in a Black Tuxedo; Shibani Dazzles in a Custom-made JADE by Monica and Karishma Ensemble

In an intimate ceremony, actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged vows and sealed their love forever. Dressed in the colour of love, Shibani Dandekar’s wedding ensemble was custom-made by JADE by Monica and Karishma. The corset and skirt were made entirely from Chantilly lace along with micro bead work, in their signature vermillion red palette. Complementing the sweetheart-shaped neckline and figure-hugging silhouette was the red veil she wore during the ceremony.

With her hair left loose, Shibani accessorised with a pair of ruby danglers designed by Goenka India. The gorgeous earrings were made of 218 carats of rubies set over 550 brilliant cut white diamonds and rose cut diamonds, in a modern fine setting crafted in 18 kt gold. Before the wedding ceremony, Shibani took to Instagram and posted a picture of a pair of red Aquazzura heels with a glossy heart shaped chain at the heel. She wrote: Let’s do this (sic)

Standing by his beautiful bride, Farhan Akhtar looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo and completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses. The ceremony, which was set against a backdrop of colourful flowers, saw the couple later take to the dance floor and groove to the tunes of Dil Chahta Hai sung live by renowned singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan.

Surrounded by greenery, the attendees were seen wearing attires in pastel shades enhanced with floral prints. Looking pretty in a lehenga skirt set was Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar. Anusha picked a white ensemble featuring multi-coloured placement floral embroidery.

Also, dressed to the nines were Hrithik Roshan, Pinky and Rakesh Roshan, Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Salem, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, who joined in the celebrations, which was held at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala.

For the pre-wedding festivities Shibani picked a Payal Singhal ensemble. Putting on a fun show for the bride-to-be, Shibani’s girl squad including her sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar and close friend actor Rhea Chakraborty, were seen performing on Mehendi lagake rakhna in their colourful attires.

