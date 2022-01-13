Farhan Akhtar's Transformation Into a Boxer for Toofaan will Leave you Awestruck

Farhan Akhtar turned a year older a few days back. The multi-talented star, son of renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar and brother of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, has carved an unparalleled niche for himself in the industry. His name is associated with a stellar body of work that has more often than not inspired audiences, the world over. Farhan is also one of the few actors in Bollywood who has displayed par excellence devotion to prepping for his characters. From playing the iconic late athlete, Milkha Singh in his biopic to acing the role of a boxer in last year’s sports drama Toofaan, Farhan has persistently pushed his limits.

On his birthday, filmmaker and photographer, Zubin Soni, wished the actor by sharing a special clip on social media. The compiled video included behind-the-scenes snippets from Farhan’s epic transformation into a national-level boxer for Toofaan. The inspiring journey was documented by Zubin and one can only be left awestruck by the actor’s unbelievable dedication. From working on his punches on a boxing pillow to working out in an animal flow with battle ropes, Farhan turns his beast mode on, leaving viewers stunned.

While sharing the post on Instagram, Zubin expressed his awe at Farhan’s remarkable feat and undeterred focus. Farhan thanked Zubin by sharing the video on Instagram Stories.

Earlier Farhan’s trainer for Toofan, Drew Neal gave a sneak peek into the actor’s hard work during the preparations. Drew, a former kickboxing champion, revealed the gruesome work put in by Farhan while training for the film.

During a press launch event, Farhan shared his experience and insights on training rigorously for nearly nine months. “The thing is, I have managed to keep myself fit for most of it. Whenever I start doing something new, having the advantage of a basic level of endurance and fitness helps," he was quoted as saying.

