Fashion Adjustments That can Change your Dad’s Style Statement

You can turn stylist for your dad’s wardrobe and give him a makeover that he very well deserves. You can do so by identifying his general style or type of clothing that suits him. Remember it is not fashionable if it is not comfortable. Your dad might like wearing clothes that are cosy and still chic, so basically help him find a fit that suits his personality.

Athletic Wear

If your dad is into fitness and takes good care of his health, help him get some good athletic wear. An elevated athleisure wardrobe will only work as a motivating factor to hit the gym more often. Take him shopping and introduce him to some cool gym wear. Chikan Kurta-Pyjamas

A classic pair of white kurta pyjamas always look good on any man. They are comfy, they are traditional, and they make for a perfect festive look as well. Invest in some good pair of chikan kurta-pajama, probably in different colours as well. Polo T-shirts

A crisp white polo t-shirt can never go wrong. This classic garment will exude a gentleman’s aura when paired with khaki pants or chinos. If your father is not into polo -t-shirts, probably a simple t-shirt would do the trick but try to go for solids to maintain a debonair look. Accessorise His Look

A few accessories can transform your dad’s outfit into something more attractive. A bucket cap or a baseball cap can set an entirely different look for your father. Even Pendant necklaces for men are back in style. Summer-Wear

Cool shorts and vests are the best way to beat the summer heat in a fashionable way. However, a Hawaiian shirt and a pair of Bermudas would elevate the style and only make it more appealing. Sneakers

Tired of your father’s old worn-out shoes, grab him a pair of white sneakers. White sneakers have been taking over the fashion world and look uber cool with every outfit, from a pair of blue denim to a pair of grey sweatpants.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.