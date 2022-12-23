MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: To all the fashion lovers out there, it’s time to Get-Set-Ready for the Christmas celebrations. All of us have this dilemma of what to wear, especially when we are going to a friend’s get-together or a close family dinner. Whether you are someone who would brave the cold with a mini dress or you are a comfort-first person who opts for a warm jacket or coat, fashion has something or the other for everyone in the store.

And to bring out the best in your wardrobe before saying goodbye to 2022, here’s a style guide only for you ladies to dress up for Christmas Eve.

Go for red, greens and whites

The great thing about Christmas outfits is that you can easily throw on anything red, green or white to instantly add some party spirit to your look. You must try wearing similar tops or bottoms matching these colours. Also, you can pair your look with a Santa Cap.

80s Elegant Outfits in trend

It’s all about 80s vibes this season in party wears. Try multi-coloured sequin sarees, ruffle mini dresses, and satin wrap styles that go perfectly for all meets.

Christmas theme tops and sweaters

Women can opt to wear a Christmas theme sweater and top. Unlike other festivals, Christmas brings in theme designs on apparel which one can don stylishly with leather pants to a family gathering.

Sequin Dresses

For a great fun bright and jolly night, women can always turn to sequin-embellished dresses. In the shades of Blue, Green or Red, the sequins work dress is a perfect combination that goes with Christmas lights and will give you proper festive vibes.

Velvet or Sequin Jumpsuits

When it comes to holiday party outfits, a jumpsuit is a pretty choice a lady can choose from. Velvet and sequin fabrics are mostly in trend this year, so you can try wearing these for cocktail or night parties.

Long Coats

Going for a night out on Christmas eve, fur coats will keep you warm and your style game on point. Style it with a satin dress or a pair of bottoms and boots.

Faux Leather Pants

Faux leather pants are definitely a twist for night parties or even for a usual holiday outfit. Pair them with a high-neck white and red sweater or a body suit.

