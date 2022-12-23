IPL Auction 2023

Detailed view
IPL Auction Live Blog
Home » News » Lifestyle » Christmas 2022: Take Inspiration From Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora and Other Bollywood Divas to Ace Your Fashion Game

Christmas 2022: Take Inspiration From Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora and Other Bollywood Divas to Ace Your Fashion Game

Christmas 2022: To bring out the best in your wardrobe before saying goodbye to 2022, here's a style guide only for you ladies to dress up for Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 15:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Christmas 2022 Fashion: Up your fashion game this Christmas and take inspiration from Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy and Malaika Arora. (Images: Instagram)
Christmas 2022 Fashion: Up your fashion game this Christmas and take inspiration from Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy and Malaika Arora. (Images: Instagram)

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: To all the fashion lovers out there, it’s time to Get-Set-Ready for the Christmas celebrations. All of us have this dilemma of what to wear, especially when we are going to a friend’s get-together or a close family dinner. Whether you are someone who would brave the cold with a mini dress or you are a comfort-first person who opts for a warm jacket or coat, fashion has something or the other for everyone in the store.

ALSO READ: Best Christmas Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Advertisement

And to bring out the best in your wardrobe before saying goodbye to 2022, here’s a style guide only for you ladies to dress up for Christmas Eve.

Go for red, greens and whites

RELATED NEWS

Malaika Arora gave off royal vibes as she posed in a flowy red gown.

The great thing about Christmas outfits is that you can easily throw on anything red, green or white to instantly add some party spirit to your look. You must try wearing similar tops or bottoms matching these colours. Also, you can pair your look with a Santa Cap.

80s Elegant Outfits in trend

Mouni Roy looks scorching in the ruffled mini. (Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

It’s all about 80s vibes this season in party wears. Try multi-coloured sequin sarees, ruffle mini dresses, and satin wrap styles that go perfectly for all meets.

ALSO READ: Why is Christmas Celebrated on December 25? History, Significance and Traditions

Advertisement

Christmas theme tops and sweaters

Ananya Panday (Representative image: Instagram)

Women can opt to wear a Christmas theme sweater and top. Unlike other festivals, Christmas brings in theme designs on apparel which one can don stylishly with leather pants to a family gathering.

Advertisement

Sequin Dresses

Nora Fatehi looks scintillating in a red sequin bodycon gown. (Image: Instagram)

For a great fun bright and jolly night, women can always turn to sequin-embellished dresses. In the shades of Blue, Green or Red, the sequins work dress is a perfect combination that goes with Christmas lights and will give you proper festive vibes.

Velvet or Sequin Jumpsuits

Kriti Sanon cuts a statusque figure in a red caped jumpsuit. (Representative image: Instagram)

When it comes to holiday party outfits, a jumpsuit is a pretty choice a lady can choose from. Velvet and sequin fabrics are mostly in trend this year, so you can try wearing these for cocktail or night parties.

Long Coats

Kareena Kapoor Khan aced long coat with Malaika Arora in London. (Representative image: Instagram)

Going for a night out on Christmas eve, fur coats will keep you warm and your style game on point. Style it with a satin dress or a pair of bottoms and boots.

Faux Leather Pants

In an adorable post with her daughter Rasha, Raveena looked stunning in a chic all-black outfit which featured a pair of well-fitted leather pants and a black top. Rasha was clad in the same outfit as well. (Image: Instagram)

Faux leather pants are definitely a twist for night parties or even for a usual holiday outfit. Pair them with a high-neck white and red sweater or a body suit.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 23, 2022, 15:05 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 15:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Racy And Bold Photoshoots, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Sizzling Hot In Blue Bikini In Throwback Photos, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexiest Bikini-clad Pictures