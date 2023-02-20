There is no getting away with the fact that fashion trends have undergone a substantial change over time. In the past, fitting into challenging stylish clothing to follow a fad meant that people had to go out of their way just to appear fashionable. But the meaning of fashion has evolved considerably in light of the shift in people’s beliefs and attitudes. The current definition of fashion is everything that makes you feel good. Finding solace in your own set of clothing and devising an ideal outfit out of that is the new trend people today are largely following.

In fact, there has been significant progress in the fashion industry, particularly with the emergence of Gen Z and millennials. “Sustainable and ethical clothing has replaced rapid fashion, with buyers preferring clothing that is multifunctional and has a longer shelf life," says Sandesh Ambhore, CEO and founding director, Styleyn.

Advertisement

Furthermore, each new year and season serves as a blank slate for new fashion trends to emerge. In terms of fashion trends, 2022 was a fantastic year as numerous new fads turned the industry upside down. But as 2023 approaches, it’s time to bid farewell to the old trends and welcome fresh ones.

Ambhore shares some fashion habits to ditch in 2023:

Bid adieu to skinny jeans: Skinny jeans were surely a hit in 2022 but now it’s time to switch to wide-leg jeans. No doubt skinny jeans came in different colours and kinds but they have reached the pinnacle of their appeal. As we step into 2023, wide-leg jeans are expected to become the go-to pair of bottoms for the majority of individuals. They are well renowned for flattering all body types and are particularly attractive when worn with a decent, trendy top. Whether it is a brunch date with your friends or a weekend party that you are planning to go to, wide-leg jeans would perfectly go for all these occasions.

Leave puffy sleeves: Puffy sleeves are something you should definitely not carry in 2023. They create an exaggerated version of your outfit and can become overwhelming at times as well. Especially there are instances when you do not want to appear overdressed, puffy sleeves end up giving you exactly that look. Hence, it is time to switch to fitted sleeves as they will make your whole appearance classy while remaining understated.

Advertisement

Ditch denim on denim: Gone are the days when denim on denim used to look classy. Although denim is a powerful fashion statement, an outfit made entirely of it does not appear particularly stylish. Instead keeping denim low-key in your attire can do wonders. Either choose a pair of denim jeans or a denim jacket and you are good to go.

Advertisement

Also Read: Can Depression Trigger The Risk Of Dementia In Patients? Experts Answer

Advertisement

Quit cold shoulder: Cold shoulder tops might have made the fashion trend in 2022 but now it’s time to quit and hop onto new fads. Instead of cold shoulder, plunging and square necklines look more elegant and stylish at the same time. A long skirt and plunging neckline top would be a perfect fit for a date night or a get-together. In fact, more varieties of necklines are predicted to become popular as 2023 progresses, making cold shoulders a thing of the past.

Advertisement

2023: New Year, new fashion trends

Trends in clothing are evolving along with the years. What was a massive hit in 2022 might not even make the list of trends in 2023. Moreover, with the change in attitudes and habits of human beings, fashion has come a long way. Comfort and convenience are the new synonyms of fashion that are being greatly promoted and accepted today. In addition, fashion that is ethical and sustainable is also at the forefront of contemporary trends. Furthermore, as time goes on in 2023, it is anticipated that customers will grow more fashion-savvy, indicating the arrival of new trends.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here