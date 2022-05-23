Fasted Cardio: Everything You Need to Know About Working Out on an Empty Stomach

Everyone has a different way of working out. Different things work for different people, and they select their workout regime depending upon their fitness goals, diet, and weight. While many consume energy drinks and other foods pre-workout, others like to eat nothing before exercising. The workout that is done on an empty stomach in the morning is called fasted cardio and is one of the most efficient ways to lose fat. Let’s dig into this amazing fitness routine and see how it works.

What is fasted-cardio?

It is often recommended that one should exercise first thing in the morning to keep their bodies energised and rejuvenated throughout the day. Early morning workouts are best to lose weight efficiently and faster. The workout that is done on an empty stomach is called fasted cardio.

Is it effective?

Yes, fasted cardio is effective and safe as it converts the stored fat to energy while exercising instead of driving it from the food you have just eaten. This helps in shedding the extra kilos faster.

When to opt for fasted-cardio?

If you are trying to lose weight, then you can go for an empty stomach routine as it’ll help you burn more fat.

You should also try it once before making it a part of your daily routine and see how your body responds. If you feel good after doing fasted-cardio, then go for it.

If you feel sick and nauseous while doing exercise after eating something, then it is best to go for a fasted-cardio.

When to skip fasted cardio?

If you are building muscle mass, then you should avoid empty stomach workouts.

Talk to your doctor if you have any of the following health problems, and don’t do fasted-cardio if you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or any other disease.

Skip it when you go for an intense heavy workout, as your body needs fuel to perform intense exercises.

Tips for safe fasted cardio

Try to limit your fasted cardio to a maximum of 60 minutes. Do not perform high-intensity exercises on an empty stomach. Keep them low to moderate. Stay hydrated and drink a lot of water while exercising.

