Diabetes is a chronic disease increasing at an alarming rate. According to the statistics of the World Health Organisation, more than 42.2 million people in the world are suffering from diabetes. Of these, 17 percent of diabetes patients are from India, which means more than 8 crore people in India are suffering from the disease. According to the study, in India by the year 2045, 13.5 crore people will be diabetic — the reason, we are referred to as the diabetic capital of the world.

One of the major causes of type-2 diabetes is a poor lifestyle and wrong eating habits. To check the symptoms of diabetes, it is advised to get a blood sugar test done. While conducting the test, sometimes it is found in normal people that fasting blood sugar i.e. empty stomach sugar level goes beyond 125, but the Hb1ac test remains normal, so is it a symptom of a pre-diabetic condition or a sign of diabetes? To solve this query, News 18 spoke to renowned Endocrinologist Dr Paras Aggarwal.

Firstly check empty stomach sugar level:

Dr Paras Aggarwal, a Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetes Expert at Max Healthcare Gurgaon, suggested, “First of all, we have to see whether the empty stomach sugar test taken is correct or not. Sometimes the test is not accurate. There can be many reasons for this. For example, less sleep, exercising, not going for early morning tests, etc. That’s why it is advised to undergo sugar tests at least one to two times to have accurate readings and if still the levels of fasting blood sugar reach beyond 125, then it may be a sign of pre-diabetic or borderline diabetes."

When the actual fasting sugar level is really high

Dr Paras Aggarwal said, “If you have done a fasting blood sugar test in the morning and the reading is more than 125 but Hb1ac is still normal, then we should consider fasting blood sugar as correct. For this, even after eating food, get the readings of blood sugar checked. If the post-meal sugar test is also increased, which is more than 160, then it is a pre-diabetic condition. However, if the metabolic memory test i.e. the Hb1ac report is normal, then you do not need to worry. But if there is a family history of diabetes, then you should be alert, because your sugar levels are on the borderline and you may have diabetes in the future."

How to prevent diabetes when on the borderline

Dr Paras Aggarwal suggests if a person is on borderline diabetes, they must follow a proper fitness routine. Since diabetes is related to a bad lifestyle, one should correct their unhealthy life patterns. Do exercise and yoga daily, don’t take too much stress, keep yourself busy with day-to-day activities and make sure to have a healthy and nutritious diet.

