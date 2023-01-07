Fastings And Festivals To Be Held In Auspicious Month of Magh

The holy month of Magh begins today, on January 7, as per the Hindu panchang. The month is considered very auspicious, as one can observe various vrata (fastings) and festivals. This month will also see many planetary transitions.

Gupt Navratri will be celebrated during this period and the Saturn’s Zodiac sign will also be changing from January 17. There is also a coincidence of Ravi Pushya Nakshatra on January 8 and February 5. This month is considered auspicious to worship Lord Surya, along with Goddess Ganga and Lord Vishnu.

Let us look at the list of major fastings and festivals which are falling in the month of Magh.

January 7, Saturday- Magh month begins

January 10, Tuesday- Ganesh Sankashti Chaturthi

January 13, Friday - Mars Margi, Lohri festival

January 14, Saturday- Sun Transit, Makar Sankranti, Kharmas Completion

January 15, Sunday- Pongal

January 17, Tuesday - Shani’s transit

January 18, Wednesday – Shattila Ekadashi fast

January 19, Thursday - Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

January 20, Friday - Monthly Shivratri

January 21, Saturday - Magh (Mauni) Amavasya

January 22, Sunday - Magh Gupta Navratri begins

January 26, Thursday - Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja)

January 28, Saturday - Rath Saptami

January 30, Monday - Magh Gupta Navratri ends

February 1, Wednesday- Jaya Ekadashi, Bhishma Dwadashi

February 2, Thursday - Pradosh Vrat

February 5, Sunday - Magh Shukla Purnima, Lalita Jayanti, Sant Ravidas Jayanti

