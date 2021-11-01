Father of Tiramisu: Italian Food Legend Ado Campeol Dies at the Age of 93

Ado Campeol, Italian food legend, has passed away. Ado was known for his contribution to the world of food by introducing the globally renowned dessert - the Tiramisu. In fact, he is often referred to as the ‘Father of Tiramisu’. Ado passed away over the weekend. He was 93. The governor of the Veneta region, Luco Zaia, confirmed the news in an announcement on Facebook. “With Ado Campeol, gone today at age 93, Treviso loses another one of its gastronomical stars," he wrote.

“I extend to all the family members my deepest condolences in the memory of a figure like Aldo, who contributed to the great Treviso," wrote the governor in his Facebook post.

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/zaiaufficiale/posts/1912367518965154

Ado owned of Le Beccherie restaurant in Treviso, and besides the hospitality and great food served by the restaurant, one of the most popular dishes on the meny was the Ado’s invention, Tiramisu. The restaurant was the first in the world to offer the amazing Tiramisu which had the delicious mixture of espresso-coated biscuits topped with mascarpone cheese and finished off with cocoa powder.

This popular dessert was first introduced back in the 1970s and has featured on the restaurant’s menu ever since. Legend has it that Tiramisu was the result of a mistake by Ado’s wife Alba, and the chef at Le Beccherie, Roberto Linguanatto. According to reports and food historians, the dish was accidentally invented while the chef was making vanilla cream. Chef Roberto noticed mascarpone complimented eggs and sugar perfectly, and with Alba Campeol’s help, the duo complemented it with coffee-soaked ladyfinger sponges. They called it the Tiramisu, which literally translates to ‘pick-me-up’ or ‘lift-me-up’.

The concept of Tiramisu took off from there and the rest is history. The Campeol family never patented their recipe, however, locals widely accept them as the original creators. Nowadays, nearly every Italian restaurant and cafe has this traditional Italian dessert on its menu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.