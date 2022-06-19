Father’s Day 2022: Best Quotes and Saying to Make Dad's Day Memorable

FATHER’S DAY 2022: Fathers are one such figure in most people’s lives to whom they look up to. From toiling day and night to provide for their children to ensuring that they get every possible facility, a father makes numerous sacrifices.

While the mother teaches caring and instills essential values, a father encourages competition and pushes their children to improve in everything they choose to do. A father familiarises their children with the hurdles and struggles he has faced in life to ensure that they don’t have to experience the same.

From valuable lessons to teachings on bonding and relationships, a father plays a significant role in the physical and mental development of the child. While for some a father is their idol, to others it can be a protector, a friend, or a companion.

No matter what name you give to the relationship, a father is someone who is always there to hold your hand during tough times. With a host of responsibilities on his shoulder and duties to full fill, a father manages to maintain a smile on his face and continues to provide for his children.

So, on this Father’s Day, let us share some evocative quotes and highlight the role of a father in our lives.

A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day. The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched. A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again. The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature. Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad. My father didn’t do anything unusual. He did what dads are supposed to do—be there." — Max Lucado. A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow. “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham. When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back - Linda Poindexter. Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song.

