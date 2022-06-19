Father’s Day 2022: Borrow These 6 Fashion Garments From Your Dad’s Closet That Still Look Very Classy

FATHER’S DAY 2022: When you need to get well-dressed and you’re running out of time, the best solution is your father’s closet. Dad’s have everything from khaki pants to chikan kurtas to formal suits that go along anything and are super comfy.

On this Father’s Day, let’s celebrate the men who have changed the meaning of style and are not afraid to go all comfy yet fashionable. Here are some inspirations from your father’s sense of style that you can go for without any hesitation. This father’s day, let’s look at some ideas that we can steal from their wardrobes.

Chikan Kurta

A comfy chikan kurta would always be a staple in their collection. You can borrow his classic white kurta and pair it with jeans or trousers. Wear it in the comfort of your house or rock it at a party, it will never go out of style. Nehru Jacket

A traditional Nehru jacket is found in almost every dad’s collection. Something that elevates any casual ensemble to a classy level. It works with both denim jeans and a dhoti. Classic checked shirt

These shirts are classic because they exemplify old fashion and never go out of style. Lungi

These are the most comfortable piece of clothing a man can have in their wardrobe. With retro trends making a comeback, you’ll be one step ahead of the pack. A standard dhoti

While we may have previously felt that wearing a dhoti was too out-of-style, it is now incredibly chic. In addition, with its loose fits and pleasant materials, the dhoti may be the ideal summer garment. Pathani suits

Pathani suits are among the most fashionable and popular ethnic apparel for men, that can be found in your dad’s closet. Pathani suits look best when worn at an event. This ethnic ensemble exudes elegance and charm.

