When is Father's Day 2022? Did You Know a Mine Mishap Prompted This Special Day Observance?

FATHER’S DAY 2022: A shoulder to cry on, support system, backbone of the family and whatnot, a father plays multiple roles throughout his life and is rarely credited. Fathers are truly special and to acknowledge and appreciate their roles not just in the families, but also in the society at large we celebrate Father’s Day, every year. This year, the special day will be celebrated on June 19, 2022.

FATHER’S DAY: HISTORY

Did you know that Father’s Day was first celebrated in the United States, following a mining mishap on July 5, 1908, wherein hundreds of men died? Grace Golden, a daughter of a dedicated minister, proposed a Sunday service for all the men who lost their lives in the tragic accident, as per almanac.

Years later, Sonora Smart Dodd suggested the idea of observing Father’s Day as she wanted to honour her father, William Jackson Smart. Dodd’s father was a civil war veteran, who raised her and her five siblings as a single parent. Post her education, Dodd started promoting Father’s Day at a national level.

WHEN DID FATHER’S DAY START GAINING POPULARITY?

It gained popularity when former US President Richard Nixon signed a declaration in the year 1972, following which people started observing Father’s Day every year on the third Sunday of June.

HOW TO CELEBRATE FATHER’S DAY?

While you don’t need one day to express your love and care for your fathers, you can surely rise to the occasion by making this day special for them. While children can give cards, gifts, and flowers to their fathers, people can also plan dinner dates or a family dinner, or any sort of outing. There are numerous gift ideas as well. However, considering our busy lifestyle, the biggest gift you can give your fathers is some quality time.

