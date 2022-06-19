Father's Day 2022: Fun Indoor Activities That the Whole Family Can Take Part In!

FATHER’S DAY 2022: The importance of a father’s role in the development and taking care of his child is highlighted on a global scale on Father’s Day. Celebrated each year, this day gives children a golden opportunity to express their gratitude and love towards their dads in the most special ways. To make the day extra special for their fathers, who are also their mentors and friends (in many cases), people plan heartwarming get-togethers and opt for cute meaningful gifts.

This year, Father’s Day is celebrated today on June 19. If you and your Pa love to spend time together indoors, we have got a list of the fun-filled activities that you can do to make this day memorable for him.

Advertisement

Order his favourite food

Your dad will love relishing his favourite snacks, beverage or any food of his choice with you on this day. Learn about his childhood

Use this day as a chance to ask your father about his childhood and how was his experience growing up. Ask about his childhood friends, what games he used to play and what was his favourite go-to activity to pass time. Play games with him

Play his favourite indoor games with him. From board games like ludo, chess and carrom board to video games, you have plenty of options. Movie marathon

If your dad loves watching movies, you can use the weekend for a movie marathon. Grab a bucket of popcorn and select classic movies that he prefers and watch them with him. Musical night

You can also grab your guitar and have a fun jamming session with your dad. Sing your favourite songs, he’ll love it for sure. Also, help him channel his inner rockstar. Have a deep conversation

Talk to your dad about his journey, his life experiences, how he deals with every day issues, his success story and how he manages work and family. Take inspiration from your dad and let him know that he is your hero.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.