Father’s Day 2022: Hrithik Roshan to Saif Ali Khan, Meet The Stylish Dads of Bollywood

Father’s Day which is celebrated today (June 19) worldwide, is the day we honour fatherhood and the superhero we lovingly call ‘DAD’.

Bollywood’s favourite stars and dads such as Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kunal Kemmu and Ayushmann Khurrana to name a few are breaking stereotypes and turning inspiration for dads across the globe in the style department.

Be it Anil Kapoor forever young smart casuals to Abhishek Bachchan’s athleisure charm, the stars are making a statement with their fashionable choices. Here’s a look at why they made it to the stylish dads of Bollywood list.

Anil Kapoor

Advertisement

Undying energy is synonymous with actor Anil Kapoor. At 65, this young dad and soon-to-be grandfather is the perfect example of evergreen style. From donning smart casuals to adding some desi tadka to his wardrobe, Anil’s fashion choices are a must have. The actor was recently spotted during the promotions of Jug Jug Jeeyo wearing a grey printed chiffon kurta and Nokia silk pants designed by Nirmooha by Preeti Jain. The fluid silhouette not only complemented his personality but the sneakers he wore with the ensemble added an extra edge to his overall look.

Hrithik Roshan

Advertisement

Give him a classic white shirt or a tattered vest, no one can look as stunning as Hrithik Roshan. A clean-cut shirt paired with classic denim jeans have been the actor’s go-to style mantra for years. While the actor usually gets spotted wearing semi-casuals and athleisure wear, Hrithik didn’t fail to impress his fans when he walked the red carpet for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in a black tuxedo looking like a dapper dad.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana’s style mantra has seen a series of changes. The shift from playing it safe to daring bold choices, Ayushmann has won hearts with his style game. Oversized blazers, bold prints, and creative textures to gender fluid silhouettes, Ayushmann is the boss of experimentation.

Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal comes across as a fun dad and that shows in his relaxed outfits he opts for. The young dad aces his athleisure wear including joggers, hoodies like a star. On rare occasions you get to see Kunal adorn a suit and channel his inner superstar. However, it’s a simple solid coloured kurta and semi-casual that complements the stars overall personality.

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh doesn’t shy away from experimenting with his looks. Be it surface texturing, quirky prints or an avantgarde silhouette, the actor carries it off with pizzazz. Versatility and comfort is what makes Riteish’s fashion choices relatable and we hope he gets more adventurous in the future.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is a cool dad. With an array of hoodies in varied colours and prints, Abhishek makes oversized clothing fun again. And flaunting these cool hoodies with super stylish eyewear, Abhishek proves that style is all about being comfortable.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan adores his white kurtas and on a rare occasion you might get a glimpse of him wearing a classic suit. The actor, who is not on social media, stunned fans on the internet, when his Vikram Vedha co-star posted a picture of him. Dressed in a fitted collared T-shirt, only Saif could make a simple T-shirt look so sexy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.