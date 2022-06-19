Father's Day 2022: Surprise Your Dad With These Unique Cake Designs

FATHER’S DAY 2022: Father is said to be the pillar of a family. He is like a strength which binds the family into a single thread. He’ll be the first one to do everything under the sun to fulfil all your wishes without saying. Indian society has always put a father in strict shoes but little do we know, he is emotional as well. While mothers express themselves by saying, fathers stay under a cover.

To celebrate this tough man in our lives and the thank him for the sacrifices he makes every day for our happiness, Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in June. This year the day it is being celebrated today on June 19. If you want to make your dad feel special, then order a cake of these unique designs.

Moustache cake

If your father keeps a moustache, then this design is made for him. This moustache cake will surely make him feel very special. You can order the design in any favourite flavour of your father.

Crown-inspired cake

This goes without saying that for a child, their father is a king. To make him feel a king on this Father’s Day, order this crown-inspired cake.

Chocolate cake

If you want to keep it simple yet elegant, then this chocolate cake with Dad written on it with little hearts is the one for you. Give him a surprise by saying I love you, dad.

Set of six cupcakes

In case you want to ditch the cliche and want to try something new, then go for these special cupcakes. A set of six cupcakes with a letter on each is something you and your family can enjoy hassle-free.

So, with a cake and some love, celebrate the special man in your life!

