Father’s Day: Date, History and Significance

A father is many things to a child. He’s someone who can be an idol, inspiration, friend and protector when he needs to be one. The versatility and role of a father often go unnoticed, but we all need to realise that a father has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders. Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

History of Father’s Day

The concept and ideation were done by Sonora Smart Dodd, who was the daughter of a Civil War veteran. She wanted her father to be celebrated as he was a single dad who raised six kids, including Sonora singlehandedly after their mother died during childbirth. She was inspired by a sermon speaking on Mother’s Day and proposed the idea of having a Father’s Day in 1909 to celebrate fathers around the world. The local religious leaders were in support of this idea and they decided to celebrate the first Father’s Day on June 19, 1910. June was also the month of Dodd’s father’s birthday.

In 1924, US President Calvin Coolidge also gave his support to this observance and finally in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson officially established it as Father’s Day. President Richard Nixon signed legislation in 1972 that designated the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day. It was also declared to be a public holiday.

Significance of Father’s Day

The day celebrates fathers. The idea is to recognise a father’s role in parenting and how important of a role he plays in our upbringing. From handling financial burdens to making sure everyone sleeps peacefully with a roof on their heads at night, a father needs to be on his toes all the time.

As mentioned earlier, he is not only a protector but someone who can be a friend, an idol and an inspiration to children in their family.

