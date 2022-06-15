Fatigue and Low Energy to Brain Fog, Signs That Your Body Needs Detoxification

Most people today observe or follow an unhealthy lifestyle. They are almost always occupied with their excessively busy routine. Besides lifestyle problems, our body is exposed to a lot of pollutants and toxins. This toxic accumulation in the body can be a source of many health problems if not treated properly. Our body gives out a lot of signs that signify that it needs detoxification.

According to a report published in wellness centers, a toxic body will give out the following symptoms.

Constipation, diarrhoea, and other digestive issues: Good digestive health is one of the keys to a happy life. If you are suffering from digestive problems like constipation, diarrhoea etc., there are high chances that the body requires detoxification.

Fatigue and low energy: A high amount of toxins in the body can lead to irregular sleep patterns. This will contribute to constant sensations of tiredness. All these factors culminate into low energy levels. Body fatigue is another factor which signifies that you need detoxification.

Compromised resistance to infections: A person with a weaker immune system is prone to a lot of infections. Many disorders can weaken the immune system. It eventually leads to a person’s immunity system becoming compromised. Low resistance power to infections signifies that the body needs detoxification.

Lower back pain: Back pain is one of the common health issues reported among people. Approximately 80% of the population experiences back pain at least once in their lifetime. Constant back pains signify that the body is in dire need of detoxification. According to research, many back pain patients followed a detox plan for 45 days. Among these patients, 76% reported complete relief from back pain symptoms.

Brain fog: Brain fog implies that people are unable to focus on details or concentrate. The condition of Brain fog also implies that people are unable to process information in comparison to others. Brain fog is a complex problem and excessive workload, blood sugar imbalance contribute to this problem. Prioritising sleep, and taking proper nutrition are some of the ways to address the issue.

