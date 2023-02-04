Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Definitely a Timeless Beauty in This Classy Vintage Look

Bollywood diva Fatima Sana Shaikh has given us with some of the most beautiful looks. Nothing has changed this time. She has once again served us, this time in vivacious western attire and elegant, timeless white sarees. The actress appears to be currently enamoured with sarees—especially white ones! She posted a photo of herself earlier in a stunning white saree, posing artistically with her hair blowing in the wind. She has a unique, retro, raw look that we can’t get enough of!

She posted a couple images of herself on social media wearing the traditional white saree, her stunning hair in a bun with curls out front tying the complete look together and dropping our mouths to the floor with awe. Our stunning Fatima Sana Sheikh was the only one who could pull this outfit off. She wrote, " फिल्मों को कामयाब बनाने और सितारे पैदा करने के लिए हमें सितारा-शनास निगाहों की ज़रूरत है। - सआदत हसन मंटो " in the caption.

Anil Kapoor responded to the post by saying, “Beautiful. Soulful,". Dia Mirza wrote, “Uffff kitni khoobsoorat tasveerein hain… aur tum." In the comments section, fans also showered their affection. Users commented, “Absolutely wonderful photographs," “You would be the best choice, if there’s any movie on Indira Gandhi," and “You would be the ideal choice."

A while back, the actress was spotted at the Saraswati Pooja held at the home of Metro-In dino filmmaker Anurag Basu wearing a lovely yet understated white saree. Her love for sarees appears to be rising significantly, just like our admiration for her when she wears these lovely garments.

Metro in Dino’s release date was recently set for December 8. In the meantime, the actress will be seen in Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra in addition to Metro in Dino. She can be seen in Dhak Dhak as well.

