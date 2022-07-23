FDCI India Couture Week 2022: 5 Tarun Tahiliani Lehengas That Will Steal Your Heart

Tarun Tahiliani set the mood board for the wedding season with bespoke bridal lehengas he showcased at India Couture Week 2022 in New Delhi. With a fresh colour palette complementing age-old Indian crafts, the lehengas are a perfect combination of grace and elegance with a hint of drama.

Rich in embroidery techniques such as kashida, pichwai and chikankari and enhanced with colourful pearls, belts and enticing zardozi, the lehenga sets from The Painterly Dream collection was a beautiful poem in the form of interesting drapes and silhouettes. From multi-coloured hues, dreamy ivories, glistening gold, and deeper tones such as burgundy, jade etc, the colours celebrated festivity with pizzazz.

We love how Tarun Tahiliani experiments with the blouse patterns making each bridal lehenga stand out. If you are a bride-to-be, then take inspiration from these one of a kind lehenga sets for your Big Day!

SAY IT WITH COLOURS

For brides who love colour, this voluminous hand painted lehenga in shades of peach, pink, fuschia with a touch of jade and aqua with a velvet scalloped border embroidered in fine kasab, French knots and zardozi is a perfect wedding look. It is paired with a velvet blouse which is hand embroidered in fine kasab and mirrors and also features the traditional style maharani cuff on the sleeves.

A 3D WEDDING

Let in some sunshine in this sunset aari lehenga for the modern bride featuring 3D florals. It is paired with a blouse with a honeycomb ari grid and a hand embroidered mukaish dupatta. The sheer veil is created from Italian tulle with scattered sprays of flowers and sprinkled with crystals.

MAKE A DRAMATIC ENTRANCE

Adding some drama to your wedding look with this peplum corset with attached wings. Paired with a panelled fish tail lehenga, the skirt features an extravagant trail on fine tulle, with a pastel treat of lilacs, aquas and mauves. The ensemble is enhanced with Swarovski crystals.

ELEGANT EMBELLISHMENTS

Architecture inspired multi-coloured lehenga embellished with French knots, zardozi, aari and sequin embroidery. Complementing the lehenga is the cold shoulder stylised embroidered blouse paired with a printed and embellished dupatta. The ensemble is enhanced with colourful beads adding festivity to the overall look.

VEIL DONE!

A veil sets the mood for some drama and this exquisite zardozi lehenga comes with a long veil to add magic as you walk down the aisle. The lehenga is made of peach silk threads and also features 3D embroidery at the bottom of the lehenga

