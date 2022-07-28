FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Couture is an Emotion which is Forever Timeless and Sustainable, says Suneet Varma

Immortalizing glamour with his timeless style, couturier Suneet Varma has charmed his way into our hearts with his meticulous craftsmanship, strong design sensibility and undying love for sartorial research. The couturier will be presenting his collection Sitara at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 today (July 28) at Taj Palace, New Delhi, at 9:30 pm.

Reigning the couture world for three decades, Suneet’s extraordinary showcases have always been an extension of his personality. “Yes, that’s correct. I think it’s hard to separate yourself from your work if you love it so much. And I do," shares Suneet.

So, what drives and inspires his design sensibilities? “I’ve been working for 3 decades, and every season feels like my first season. I absolutely love what I do and am grateful for it each day. I believe you can only survive this long if you love every aspect of your craft. My sensibilities are a mix of Indian craft, romance, and a mix of European & Indian inspirations," says Suneet Varma, adding, “Each season I am inspired by the feminine force. Either through poetry, music, art, or architecture. This season I look at Sitara- my guiding star."

Advertisement

According to Varma, his collection Sitara is a modern and theatrical representation of the modern Indian woman who lives in the today - yet embraces the romance of traditional Indian couture - which is like a sixth sense of seduction. So, what makes Sitara special? “Sitara is my guiding star, it is the star of hope which shines bright," says Suneet, adding, “It can also be interpreted philosophically as the star of hope after the pandemic or as the glamour star."

Advertisement

Couture can be glamorous and timeless, but can it be sustainable? “For me couture is more of an emotion, and it’s linked to our memories. It is forever timeless and sustainable," expresses Suneet. Known as one of India’s finest couturiers, Suneet has impressed the world with his finesse and craft for over three decades now.

Advertisement

Suneet truly believes that couture weeks give Indian designers a push to create something exceptional with each season. “Twenty years ago, I started showcasing abroad in New York, Hong Kong, London etc with trunk shows and have a strong NRI clientele . Much like other international markets Indian couture is essentially an occasion wear segment - weddings, festivals, and other celebrations - in most Indians lives. Since Indian couture is now a well-recognised segment and is showcased in larger-than-life couture weeks, it pushes all the designers to create new and exciting collections that showcase the best of Indian craft and textiles," adds Suneet.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here