FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Here’s What to Expect at the 15th Edition this Year

FDCI India Couture Week is all set to unfurl the magic of couture on the runway once again. To commemorate the 15th edition of India Couture Week this year, The Fashion Design Council (FDCI) will be hosting the event from July 22 to July 31, 2022.

The 15th Edition of the India Couture Week 2022, in association with Lotus Make-up will feature couturiers including Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Rahul Mishra, Suneet Varma, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, and Varun Bahl. Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery is the jewellery partner for the ultra-luxe showcasing.

With 13 couturiers showcasing at the fashion extravaganza, the physical event will be held at the Taj Palace and will also include off site shows in New Delhi. Speaking about celebrating the 15-year journey with India’s leading couturiers, Sunil Sethi, FDCI chairman, says, “I think the most beautiful part of this 15-year journey for me has been to be able to create a blueprint for the future with India Couture Week. This has been a memorable journey of celebrating the unique heritage we possess as a country. And this year too we have 13 of India’s leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts which will hold centrestage at the ten-day extravaganza."

Here’s what to look forward to at FDCI India Couture Week 2022:

July 22nd (Opening Show)

Tarun Tahiliani

“One of the things we’ve really focused on something poetic which pleases the eye. The collection is all about movement, based on Indian craft. But as global Indians, we want to take the best of India and put it together with the best of the west which is construction and fit," says Tarun Tahiliani.

Venue: Hyatt Regency, New Delhi; Time: 8:30 pm

July 23rd

Rahul Mishra

“The collection is titled the Tree of Life and has a lot of colours, flowers and it’s in full bloom," Rahul Mishra.

Venue: French Embassy, New Delhi, Time: 8:30 pm

July 24th

JJ Valaya

“The collection is luxury, it’s quintessential Valaya, it’s wonderful bridal pieces, it is what Indian Couture should be," says JJ Valaya.

Venue: JW Marriott, New Delhi; Time: 8:30 pm

July 26th

Varun Bahl

“This collection is inspired by the bounty of nature found in the wilderness and forests. The USP of our collection is handcrafted embroideries, surface developments and a lot of new kinds of fabrics, some of which we have woven ourselves," says Varun Bahl.

Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace, New Delhi, Time: 8:30 pm

July 27th

Anju Modi

“This time the physical show is going into another dimension. This year I’m designing for young brides and going away from our usual," says Anju Modi

Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace, New Delhi, Time: 8 pm

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

“The collection this season is signature Rohit and Rahul, but more opulent, more evening, that offers contemporary choices for the wedding season that is coming. We are excited to showcase our first Couture collection," says designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Venue: Darbar Hall, Taj Palace, New Delhi, Time: 9:30 pm

July 28th

Dolly J

This collection is an ode to the process of creation - to the love, care and soul which we put into our art. Thus, we call it Meraki. It is essentially a piece of ourselves that we put into our designs," says Dolly J.

Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace, New Delhi, Time: 8 pm

Suneet Varma

The collection is very much in the Suneet Varma DNA, it’s new in terms of the colour palette, new technique but it’s still the same clientele that I want to dress, says Suneet Varma.

Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace, New Delhi, Time: 9:30 pm

July 29th

Siddartha Tytler

Like any other show of mine, we call it the Tytler Army. I’m excited for my first couture show. We are doing a lot of crystals, sequins and launching our Bridal collection this time at India Couture Week," says Siddartha Tytler.

Venue: Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace, New Delhi, Time: 8 pm

Lotus Make-up presents Falguni Shane Peacock

The celebrated, international couturiers provide a futuristic edge to their statement styles. The unique styling and attention to detail they give each design is combined with high octane glamour and luxury.

Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace, New Delhi, Time: 9:30 pm

July 30th

DLF Emporio presents Kunal Rawal

Redefining bespoke Indian menswear, Kunal Rawal’s design aesthetic unites traditional work of art with functionality.

Venue: Off site, Time: 7:30 pm

Pearl Academy presents Amit Aggarwal

This year we celebrate human connection. For me, time is the one relevant factor that connects our past to our future defining what we are in the present. This entire collection is an ode to that," expresses Amit Aggarwal.

Venue: Off site, Time: 9:30 pm

July 31st

Anamika Khanna (Closing show)

Anamika Khanna is much revered in the industry and her collections celebrate India’s rich craft encapsulated in global contours. Anamika’s philosophy is about innovation with regards to the Indian style, while also keeping it extremely relevant to the modern world.

Venue: Durbar Hall, Taj Palace, New Delhi, Time: 8:30 pm

Where to watch online: The physical shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI’s digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and on the website www.fdci.org.

