FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Rajkummar Rao Turns Muse for Anamika Khanna at the Finale

Anamika Khanna’s Couture collection: An Experiment marked the grand finale of the Fashion Design Council of India’s India Couture Week 2022. The ramp was constructed with sprouting red design pieces draped in hues of red.

Stemming from an extreme need for change and pushing boundaries, this collection is an open field for experimentation. With an awareness of the spectacular Indian silhouettes, textiles and sentiments, the courtier has

amalgamated the old with the new.

“The collection is pretty close to my heart, it is almost like a personal discovery

to let go of many things that have existed in the past, the way you were and how things were. The courage to live again is what defines this collection," says designer Anamika Khanna.

Silhouettes are The shapes are inspired by the “goddess" paired with deconstruction and pattern making techniques. There is also a reference to the ever exuberant tribal India, approached with an eye of modernism.

“I find the tribal culture of our country very spectacular and I feel there’s too much to be inspired from there and that’s what we have done in this collection.

We are unafraid to align, non aligned perceptions," opines the designer.

From somber blacks, delicate lace in ivory to powerful red and emeralds, the colour palette was varied with metallic playing an important role. Also, pearls found themselves to be the centre piece of the collection.

Rajkummar Rao turned muse for the designer and walked the ramp in a black

pantsuit which was accessorised by jewelled necklaces. On being asked where he would wear this piece of art, he humorously quipped, “Now that I am married, can’t say for my wedding," which drew smiles from the crowd. He later added, “This pantsuit is very comfortable and I love Khanna’s collection. It’s an honour to walk for her."

It was yet another lavish display of festivities and opulence spread over 10 days, where patrons and celebrities and all stakeholders came to celebrate fashion.

