FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Turns Showstopper for Dolly J

Dolly J showcased a breathtakingly amazing collection, Meraki at the India Couture Week organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The evening started with a jazz musician performing and models walking the ramp in a typical jazz fashion. The team went into the minutest details and created a jazz club atmosphere and created a woody fragrance with different notes for instance, of cracked leather. The concept revolved around a certain fluidity that exists with serenity.

An ode to that certain stillness which brings about a monumental change: a metamorphosis. This collection draws inspiration from tranquility which is the foundational for growth and progress. Golden hues, fluid textures and dramatic cascades spangled with beautiful motifs and embellishments signifying change, the designer through this outing has paid tribute to a period of introspection which is central to transformation.

The ensembles displayed the designer’s signature feminine sensibility with a glamorous edge. From body sculpted saris to gowns in serene champagne, dusty pinks, powdered lilacs and glistening gold, the collection is a celebration of our rich Indian culture and heritage.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned showstopper and wowed the audience in an elegant gown with perfect shimmer and tulle and in her glamorous avatar, took out a lipstick from the pocket of her dress and applied it on the ramp. “I loved the collection, Meraki. My ensemble is an absolute beautiful creation, the construction is very complicated, as the back and the front are literally stitched together. It is quite heavy with the embellishments and tulle. Any bride would feel comfortable and beautiful in it," said the actor.

On a lighter note, she added, “The USP of this outfit is the pockets. It’s the one thing I really missed in my reception outfit because I wanted to keep a powder puff but I couldn’t. So, I really wanted to show patrons what a pocket could really do and I did carry a lipstick and applied it on the ramp. That was a moment."

The actor further believes that usually when an actors walk the ramp, they walk and then go backstage but it’s important to show the outfit and how handy a pocket is in an outfit specially for a woman.

The actor nearly tripped thrice on the ramp, she explains, “It was the velvet. For the trials, I wore three inches heels, and today I chose to wear two-and-a-half inches heels so the cancan nearly went three times over my heels, thus making me trip but this is life."

The designer has used a lot of molten gold colour in metallic fabric in her collection. The designer feels apart from red for the bride, a touch of gold and silver should be mandatory. The designer wanted to create a experience for a lifetime for her patrons. “I am humbled that FDCI gave us this opportunity and we put our heart and soul into this collection. Not just clothes, we wanted to create an experience for our patrons. And I hope people enjoyed the show," says Dolly J.

