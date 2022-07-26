FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Varun Bahl Says Reinventing Couture is the Need of the Hour

If couture is art on the runway, then Varun Bahl’s handcrafted designs are a masterpiece. Redefining and reinventing couture through his eponymous label, Varun’s creations break away from the conventions and rigidity of the traditional Indian couture and creates a fresh and global appeal for the younger generations.

Returning to FDCI India Couture Week after two years, Varun is excited to showcase his creations on the runway. “This year’s couture showcase is extremely special for me, as 2022 marks our first physical couture show after two years. Along with this, 2022 is also the 15th year of FDCI’s India Couture Week, and I am absolutely thrilled to have been a part of this wonderful showcase for such a long span."

Given the fact that India has turned a new leaf post pandemic, has the realm of couture seen any change? “Over the past few years, our audience has been moving towards contemporary wedding wear and red carpet looks that hold a more global appeal and breaks away from the conventions and rigidity of traditional Indian couture," says Varun Bahl, adding, “Even with my new couture collection, ‘New Leaf’, “I am styling couture in a newer way, heading towards the direction of catering to the younger generations, and hence, reinventing the idea of couture completely, which is the need of the hour."

With a creative collection of womenswear and menswear that is perfect for all wedding occasions, Varun infuses his experimental silhouettes with elements from the wilderness of the forest, and the natural exotic flora. His new couture collection features an array of textures adorned with appliques such as feathers, sequins, and fabrics such as silks and velvet. “Every garment in my upcoming couture collection, New Leaf, is inspired by the grand and mystical forests, flora, and fauna, and my love for nature all around us."

He further adds, “I absolutely loved exploring a new direction of appliques such as beads, gemstones, 3D embroidered flowers, and leaves, while also reinventing my upcycled patchwork embroidery in a fresh and fun way."

Couturier Varun Bahl will be presenting his Couture Collection 2022, in association with Jewellery Partner Sehgal Jewellers at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 26th July 2022 at 8:30 pm.

