FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Malaika Arora Walks for Designers Rahul Khanna & Rohit Gandhi

Day 4 of the Fashion Design Council India (FDCI) India Couture Week 2022 saw designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna showcase their collection, Fibonacci. Exceptional aesthetics and passionate yet innovative approach towards fashion defined the show last night.

The set was intricately designed with thousands of frozen waves made of paper as the centre piece and a ramp built around it. Models sashayed the ramp in dramatic fabrics one after the other.

“Our couture collection is built for the global Indian dancing at a Sangeet one evening and waltzing across Vienna’s historic ballrooms on another occasion," echo the duo.

Patterns inspired by Fibonacci’s series of irrational numbers met dramatic fabrics to birth crafted garments of exquisite grace which formed the designers’ creation in the 2022 edition. “Every pattern in this collection is uniform, built by clear lines and divisions. Here, we present a world that is perfect, returned from the brink of chaos," says designer Rahul Khanna.

Nude tulles, breezy organza and opulent velvets with pearls, crystals and sequins embellishments formed the collection. The ensembles were a combination of cutwork, crystals and tassels that looked very appealing visually and flowed beautifully. In a nod to the wave patterns, RGRK’s latest collection traverses the spectrum of blues from mineral to midnight, using shades of grey, coral, hearthstone and teal to create points of focus.

Constructed jackets, sheer embellished shirts, draped kurtas and layered suits for men while women looked beautiful in cocktail lehengas, draped sarees and gowns.

Showstopper Malaika Arora wowed the audience in a gorgeous black body-hugging embellished sheer gown which featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. “I love couture and Rahul and Rohit do couture like no other designer," said Malaika Arora.

‘Fibonacci’ brings together this iconic designer duo’s dedication to the study of structure in art and architecture, transferring these learnings to design. It introduces an architect’s point of view to sarees and lehengas, weaving international silhouettes into an internationally Indian style for the modern bride and groom, making sure that every garment fits well and remains light.

