Kriti Sanon: I Use Fashion To Express Myself, My Mood and Who I Am While Enjoying It

Bollywood style icon Kriti Sanon who is known for her fashion quotient made heads turn when she sashayed the runway in a bridal lehenga. The Adipurush star walked the ramp as showstopper for couturiers Shantnu & Nikhil at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Elated to be back on the runway, Kriti shared that the ramp brought back memories of her modelling days. “I always say this coming back to Lakme Fashion Week, coming back to you know the ramp is very nostalgic. I have been a model and I have walked at Lakme Fashion Week for 2-3 seasons in my early days. I have actually walked for them [Shantnu Nikhil] as a model when I moved to Mumbai. It is a pleasure, and it feels great to be back walking for them as a showstopper."

Kriti Sanon made a grand entry wearing an exquisite, bridal lehenga with a luxurious tulle trail, edgy bustier and Baroque lace embroidered in dori work, edged tulle dupatta. The tonal embellishments were majestic in the technique of craft for the gorgeous trio of ensembles. The mint-julep lehenga was adorned with pristine white beadwork along with regal stones, chromatic silver beads, and muted bullion thread. The prismatic crystals and chandelier-like chains were inspired by the palace of Versailles whilst keeping the bridal appeal alive.

Kriti was happy to share that the few tricks she learnt in her modelling days, helped her on the runway. “It was fun realising that I know the tricks of walking on the ramp. Especially, what to do when you have a long train and how to turn."

While runway shows are designed and styled by the designer showcasing, when asked what her personal fashion mantra was, Kriti says, “Fashion is an extension of you and your personality. I use fashion to express myself, my mood and who I am while enjoying it. My fashion statement is a little bit moody. If I am feeling like dressing up, I go all out. Sometimes if I am lazy, I would just pick up a T-shirt and pair it with denims. I like being comfortable in what I am wearing but at the same time I like trying out different things to see what suits my personality and my body type."

