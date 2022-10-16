Season Fluid Fashion Weeks Give the Designer A Free Space To Design, Says Nikita Mhaisalkar

Inspired by her travels to the tropical regions, Nikita Mhaisalkar is all set to take you on a fashionable vacation. Nikita who made her debut at Lakme Fashion Week in 2016 in Mumbai is elated to be back with her collection Tropical Travels at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Calling it ‘nostalgic’, Nikita says, “It’s nostalgic to do a show in Mumbai after my debut show at the Lakme fashion week in 2016. I am sure the coming together of two giants of the fashion industry is going to create beautiful memories."

Coming back to a physical showcase post pandemic, Nikita shares that even though last season buyers were hesitant to do business in a big way, this time she is excited to see the enthusiasm at the physical show. So, was the pandemic tough on her? She says, “Since export remains the main stream of our work, we were among the fortunate few who kept working during the pandemic too. However, we missed the physical shows a lot. Coming back to a physical show feels amazing as we get to connect with people, buyers and the fraternity on a one-to-one basis," says Nikita Mhaisalkar.

With fashion weeks in India going season-fluid, when asked what she felt about it, Nikita expresses, “It’s so much better. Season fluid fashion weeks give the designer a free space to design. Internationally also it’s easy to connect on the basis of season fluidity."

Nikita will be sharing her travel stories through her collection, Tropical Travels. Commenting on the collection, Nikita adds, “The Tropical Tales is all about my extensive travel / vacations to tropical regions like the Caribbean to the Maldives. It’s all about the luxe vacation / resort wear. The shapes are sensual yet have the tropical vibe. This season is all about tropical larger than life prints, Baroque embroidery, and extensive use of raffia. The pieces remain classic with pieces featuring our signature styles.

As a designer, Nikita has always celebrated her karigars and this time too, she shares that the collection will celebrate their work. “My karigars are and will always be my backbone. For this collection, the aesthetics of the karigari remains rooted in Indian crafts but has been given a modern twist."

