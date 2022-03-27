Home » News » Lifestyle » FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Bold, Colourful and Diverse Designs Made A Grand Statement on the runway

Woven with a zari thread and resham to create a metallic textured sheen, Nexa presents Tarun Tahiliani Luxury Pret collection was innovative at its core.
Day 4 at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week was a melange of versatile, young and fashion forward styles

Akshata Shetty| News18.com
Updated: March 27, 2022, 11:50 IST

Kickstarting the weekend with fashion forward styles, the showcases at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 were bold, colourful, and made every show a memorable one.

From sporty, street smart silhouettes to gender fluid and unisex creations, there was something colourful, something versatile for everyone. Here’s a look at some of the fashion designers who made an impact with their creations on the runway.

A model wears an Ananya Modi Jain x NBA 75 creation.

 ANANYA MODI JAIN

The designer, known for her easy silhouettes and unconventional aesthetic, celebrated NBA 75 with her sporty, street-smart line that reflected a fresh twist on the classics. The collection took inspiration from the basketball court’s floor plan along with the iconic New York skyline, the NBA logo, and many other iconic teams. Her line stayed true to her ‘form-and-function’ philosophy, featuring unisex all-weather reversible garments including joggers, skirts, bralettes, sweatshirts, and hoodies. The easy and versatile silhouettes, humorous graphics, digital prints, and patchwork.

A model in a black sari draped like a lungi from Rahul Dasgupta’s collection.

RAHUL DASGUPTA

Label Rahul Dasgupta’s collection Shetu which means ‘The Bridge’ in Bengali. Rahul who drew inspiration from his previous collection, the sea to the sky, featured subtexts that spoke about gender fluidity, inclusivity and being a misfit in the society. The highlight of the collection was the unconventional drapes that stood out on the runway. For example, the sari draped like a lungi and worn with a jacket looked fierce yet chic on the model.

A model walks the ramp in a colourful ensemble teamed with a turban from Eshaa Amiin’s collection.

 ESHAA AMIIN

A colour riot of sorts, Eshaa Amiin’s collection Deconstructed Geometry played around with quirky textures, applique, and denim. The trendy long coats paired with shorts, puffed sleeved choli with denim joggers made a colourful statement on the runway. The matching colourful turbans added a fresh touch to the collection.

A model wearing a jumpsuit enhanced with a big bow from Ranna Gill’s collection.

RANNA GILL

Bringing a vibrant flavour of Morocco and the Marrakesh glamorous spice markets to the forefront, Ranna showcased effortless resort wear. Her Casablanca Calling collection featured fun, easy silhouettes accentuated with giant bows, puff sleeves etc. The versatile designs were complemented with playful modern prints and created in jewel tones. From jumpsuits, relaxed pants to bustiers and skirts, this ideal holiday wear came in myriad shades of deep red, ochre, tangerine, marigold, charcoal, and neutral black.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a lightweight handcrafted brick red lehenga with Rajashthani gotta and maroli work with tassels and a backless choli designed by Punit Balana.

PUNIT BALANA

Neutral shades, henna and earthy tones played the perfect canvas for intricate thread and mirror work in Punit Balana’s collection Titled Lakshmi, the collection merged Punti’s love for all things Rajasthan and layered his artistic expression with fusion silhouettes. Fluid skirts with side pockets, printed corset cholis, slinky dresses and string cholis added that extra oomph to the collection. Also, the cut away shoulders enhanced the tiny, cropped blouses that were elegant additions to the six-yard wonder – the sari. The inclusion of metallic bralettes and stylish peplum jackets further upped the style quotient making it a memorable line.

A model strikes a pose in a glamorous ensemble from Suneet Varma’s collection.

SUNEET VARMA

Glamorous, sexy, and chic describes Suneet Varma’s collection best. Titled ‘The Eternal Lightness of Being’, Suneet collaborated with footwear brand Bata to create his first ready to wear collection. Tasselled short dresses, trousers, colour-on-colour sequin, and thread embroidery on long evening dresses sparkled on the runway as models strutted in style. The origami-inspired rope embroidery on jackets was the highlight of the collection. The collection celebrated living in the moment through Suneet’s young and elegant designs.

first published: March 27, 2022, 11:50 IST