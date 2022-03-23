FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: ‘Celebrities have an unapologetic fashion style, say designer duo Alpana Neeraj

Luxury pret and couture designer duo Alpana Neeraj are all set to celebrate life through fashion in their first skincare inspired showcase at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Focusing on a celebratory return to life as a core theme, the Alpana Neeraj X Lakmé Lumi Cream collection will witness an evolution of relatively minimal avatar that will retain the designers’ unique handwriting of blending 3D geometry with soft swathing drapes and diaphanous volumes.

Commenting on being a part of a fully physical edition post pandemic, Alpana says, “The pandemic has been a huge learning for us as individuals and as a brand in terms of focusing on the functional and joyful and eliminating the need for excess. This will be reflected in the collection being presented by us in collaboration with the Lakmé Lumi Cream at our #LitwithLumi showcase. It helped us to seamlessly blend functionality, ease of wear and our signature 3D elements into each and every outfit thereby helping us to expand our creative repertoire."

The collection features easy to wear jumpsuits, draped tops and pants, evening gowns and dresses in luxurious soft fabrics teased and tamed with 3D elements and diamond ropes. “We’ve added happy details like bows and trails, but they are made fierce and strong with our signature extreme construction style. Therefore, it’s a blend of femininity and style with strength and functionality," shares the designer duo.

Blending fashion and beauty on the runway isn’t a new concept, when asked how challenging was it to break stereotypes and come out with something exceptional? Alpana says, “Style, Beauty and Fashion have always been best friends and for us this collaboration was challenging yet exciting. We are kicked to have interpreted this blend in our own unique signature style that is our niche. It motivated us to push our creative boundaries and come up with a collection that could carry that essence into fashion thereby making it one of a kind in its own right."

Icons such as Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Hurley, Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell and many more have adorned their creations in the past. So, is the reception abroad any different when compared to designing for Indian celebrities? “We think the lines are blurring now. Many Indian artists and celebrities have garnered international acclaim for their craft. They have an individual unapologetic fashion style irrespective of current trends and fads. It is as exciting (if not more) for us as designers to dress up our nation’s icons as it is for international stars," expresses Alpana.

