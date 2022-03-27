FDCI x LAKME FASHION WEEK 2022: Falguni Shane Peacock, Pawan Sachdeva and Siddartha Tytler to showcase on Day 5

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 is coming to a close and before it bids goodbye to Delhi, Day 5 has an array of creative showcases lined up just for you. From young talents including students from Pearl Academy to inclusive & creative showcases such aLL presents Big Bold Fashion, the runway will also have designers Abhishek Sharma, Reynu Taandon and Rahul Singh among others take centrestage.

The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale will see fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock close FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week with a bang! Joining them will be actor and Lakme Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday.

Here’s what’s in store at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 on Day 5

12:00 PM: FDCI X PEARL ACADEMY FIRSTCUT

Budding designers and fashion students from Pearl Academy will have the opportunity of presenting their collections, at a showcase centered around the theme Dystopia’s children, inspired by the youth of today and the art of disorderly chaos, rage and longing.

1:30 PM: ABHISHEK SHARMA | RAHUL SINGH

Abhishek Sharma’s collection Crystalline Fern is inspired by crystallized mineral rocks and Indian ferns. Printing, cutwork, texturing, hand-embellishments, and draping are a few techniques that are evident throughout the designer’s collection.

Rahul Singh’s collection, Ziba Bahaar celebrates the true love of Spring and the beauty of Women. The collection features Persian florals embroidered in a pastel colour story on Chanderi handwoven silk and silk organza.

2:30 PM: 6DEGREE

Explore strong design narratives by 6DEGREE featuring talented designers such as Sejal Kamdar Designs, Varun Chakkilam, Romaa and Keerthi Kadire.

3:30 PM: ALL PRESENTS BIG BOLD FASHION

The aLL Big Bold Fashion collection overall theme is huge, flamboyant fashion and agility for all body types. The collection features a lot of bright hues, tropical tints, and designs that are on trend with the tie-dye collection. This season, the brand is also releasing activewear.

5:00 PM: SIDDARTHA TYTLER

Fashion designer Siddhartha Tytler will be presenting his spring summer collection Sometsuke. Inspired by the art of blue and white Japanese pottery, the collection blends couture and street fashion perfectly with various silhouettes such as lehengas paired with bomber jackets and sherwani for men coupled with skirts.

6:00 PM: MYNAH’S REYNU TAADON + NIKITA | PAWAN SACHDEVA

Mynah’s Reynu Taadon and Nikita will showcase their prét resort collection featuring colourful silhouettes with interesting prints and texture.

Pawan Sachdeva will unveil an eclectic mix of trench coats, jackets on the runway.

9:00: LAKME ABSOLUTE GRAND FINALE

Falguni Shane Peacock will present a futuristic and flamboyant collection titled Earthbound. A homage to the Earth, the collection will be a celebration of having the luxury to wear the glamorous wave of maximal fashion that appears straight from the ’80s.

