FDCI x LAKME FASHION WEEK 2022: JJ Valaya, Alpana Neeraj, Shantnu & Nikhil to showcase on DAY 1

Are you ready to strut in style? Starting tomorrow, the Day 1 schedule of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 features an array of emerging talents and established designers.

With JJ Valaya foraying into a bridge line and Shantnu & Nikhil’s iconic silhouettes, to Alpana Neeraj exploring skincare inspired fashion, the runway is going to be one big fashion party you don’t want to miss.

All shows will be presented at two showcase areas – Runway and Atelier. So, put on your best suit or dress and head to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium because that’s where all the fashionistas are headed.

Advertisement

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 will be held between March 23rd and March 27th.

Here’s what’s all in store on DAY 1 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

23rd March 2022

12:00 PM: INIFD PRESENTS GENNEXT

ALPONA DESIGNS | SHRIYA KHANNA

INIFD presents GenNext, is one of the most popular and credible platforms for upcoming designers and so far, has established more than 200 plus designers. For its 33rd batch, the two winning designers- Soham Acharya (Alpona Designs) from New Delhi and Shriya Khanna from Coimbatore/New Delhi were chosen through a virtual jury selection process and will present their respective collections on the runway.

1:30 PM: INIFD LAUNCHPAD

Nurturing talent season on season INIFD is back once again to give its fashion and interior students an exclusive opportunity to kickstart their careers.

2:30 PM: ATELIER OPENING: OUTHOUSE

The Opening Show of ATELIER will showcase handcrafted luxury jewellery brand OUTHOUSE’s latest collection OH-Dopamine.

Advertisement

3:30 PM: RARA AVIS BY SONAL VERMA | SHRUTI SANCHETI

Rara Avis by Sonal Verma will present her spring/summer collection titled Hodophilic along with the launch of her footwear and jewellery line made using natural precious stones.

Advertisement

Shruti Sancheti’s collection ALCHEMY is an ode to those who know that the magical thing about home is that even though it feels good to leave, it feels even better to come back.

4:30 PM: LAKME LUMI CREAM PRESENTS ALPANA NEERAJ #LITWITHLUMI

Focusing on a celebratory return to life as a core theme, the Alpana Neeraj X Lakmé Lumi Cream collection will witness an evolution of a no fuss, relatively minimal avatar that will retain the designers’ unique handwriting of blending 3D geometry with soft swathing drapes and diaphanous volumes.

5:30 PM: SAMANT CHAUHAN

Fashion designer Samant Chauhan who draws inspiration from architecture, history and travel will be presenting his Autumn Winter 2022-23 collection on the runway

Advertisement

7:00 PM: LAKME SALON AND VARUN BAHL COUTURE PRESENT QUINTESSENTIAL

Explore the world of Varun Bahl Couture through Quintessential presented along with some trendsetting hairstyle and makeup created by Lakme Salon.

8:00 PM: REALME PRESENTS SHANTNU AND NIKHIL

Through the partnership with realme, the designers, who are known for their structured, regimental inspirations, are set to bring forth the beauty of iconic silhouettes and the strong spirit of the Neo-Indian through their collection NOMAD.

9:30 PM: TENCEL™ LUXE PRESENTS JJ VALAYA

Celebrated courtiers JJ Valaya will launch an all-new bridge-to-luxury brand, JJV with an eco-conscious collection titled Kapurthala made from TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.