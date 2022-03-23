FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Rahul Mishra Paints a Beautiful Picture Filled With Nature, Art and Fantasy

Where flowers bloom, so does hope…Akin to Lady Bird Johnson’s thought, ace couturier, and fashion designer Rahul Mishra’s The Enchanted Garden collection evoked the feeling of hope in these difficult times.

Even though the collection at some level felt like a live representation of Mishra’s digital showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week, it was a breath of fresh air to relive the creative and colourful presentation at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Opening Show.

Camouflaged in the arms of nature, each ensemble, embroidery, and motif came to life as models draped in the eloquent creations glided elegantly on nature’s runway at the Italian Embassy on Tuesday night.

With his love for nature and the memories of his travels around Italy embroidered elegantly in the form of 2D-3D embellishments and motifs, Rahul brought his vision to life in the ensembles. A garden of flowers handcrafted on fabric, the collection featured a bouquet of Himalayan poppies, foxgloves, and calla lilies embroidered to perfection.

The avant garde couture wear consisted of exaggerated sleeves over dresses, bodysuits made out of tulle and accentuated with colourful floral embroidery. The collection also featured an eclectic mix of Indian silhouettes including saris, lehenga sets for women and kurta sets for men. The floral and cityscape inspired lehenga sets, and saris are a must have, if you are a bride who would like to take a break from the stereotypical silhouettes. A perfect marriage between fantasy and functionality.

Handcrafted with love, the multicoloured embroideries were featured on a mix of pastel shades, reds, and blues. The 3D butterflies, which is Rahul’s signature style, stood out in various silhouettes and was indeed a perfect way to welcome spring.

The exceptional craftsmanship, surface texturing and intricate embroideries weaved the various elements of nature into one big masterpiece – The Enchanted Garden.

Here’s some of our favourite looks from Rahul Mishra’s The Enchanted Garden collection

SHEER ME OUT

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbangImPvs0/

Tulle played the perfect canvas for various silhouettes in the collection. From lush bouquets of Himalayan poppies, the designer’s floral basket moved to fox gloves and calla lilies that were luxuriously spread over the surface of the ensembles. The two and three-dimensional embellishments colourfully replicated nature with threads and beads, as flowers in varying sizes were a treat to the eyes.

WEAR YOUR ART ON YOUR SLEEVE

There’s nothing like too much drama. We loved the dramatic sleeves featured on dresses with intricate detailing. The silhouettes were well-structured and fluid that allowed the embroidery to do all the creative talking.

FLOWER POWER

Rahul explored the magical garden of medinilla magnifica and the Queen Crape Myrtle along with Aztec Hibiscus, buttercup, and Daphne, where they all came together beautifully on the garments in their magnificent colours.

A SUMMER BRIDE

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbakGSBvRJw/

If you are a bride to be and bored of the stereotypical lehenga sets, then Rahul Mishra’s nature inspired wedding attires is the perfect mood board for all things wedding. The heavily embroidered floral lehenga sets in pink and peach is all art and heart.

