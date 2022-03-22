FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Rahul Mishra to Enchant the Italian Embassy with a Grand Opening Showcase

Celebrated fashion designer Rahul Mishra will be opening FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 with a marquee showcase today (March 22). Rahul Mishra who recently presented his haute couture designs through a digital showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week, is all set to paint the runway with his love for Italy. Calling it his second home, Italy has always held a special place in Mishra’s heart.

Since his initial days as a designer studying in Milano, he has found influence in the Italian history of art, fashion and architecture. And it has significantly contributed to Mishra’s overall perspective of design and helped shape my point of view towards the application of Indian craft in a contemporary fashion. “As I think of my time in Italy from the streets of Milan to vacations in the countryside, I remember feeling a strong sense of familiarity. The way people would express themselves in their food, the way they would dress their windows with flowering plants akin to my mother’s marigolds growing in hundreds alongside my childhood home’s brick wall."

Rahul Mishra’s collection The Enchanted Garden is a flirtation between first hand experiences and fantastical imagination. The looks actively aim to imitate nature and its elements through various applications of handcraft, forming arrangements of Himalayan poppies, foxgloves, calla lilies amongst others, onto the surface.

Elated to present the collection at the Embassy of Italy, Rahul says, “It is an immense pleasure to be able to showcase at the Embassy of Italy, with a collection that emerges out of my love for nature. Complimented with accessories from Italian heritage brands, this showcase is an apt representation of the global identity of our brand."

Bringing the best of Italy and India in the field of lifestyle and fashion under one roof, the ambassador of Italy to India, H.E. Vincenzo de Luca shares that the partnership with FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is a great opportunity for both the Italian and Indian market.

“We are eager to partner this year with FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. This collaboration kicked off in 2021 with Reliance Brands and has since then brought together the best of Italy and India in the field of lifestyle and fashion," says H.E. Vincenzo de Luca, adding, “We will have on board some of the most exclusive Italian brands which are the true actors of Italian soft power around the world. I am sure this partnership will open great opportunities for both the Italian and Indian market and will encourage a growing number of designers to showcase and work in both countries".

