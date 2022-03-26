FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Tarun Tahiliani, Eshaa Amiin, Shivan & Narresh to Showcase on DAY 4

Start the weekend on a fashionable note, as Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 forays into a world of classic tales woven into contemporary soirees. With a heady mix of couture and pret designers exploring new horizons, the line-up includes NEXA x Tarun Tahiliani, John Jacobs x Shivan & Narresh, Bata x Suneet Varma, Ranna Gill, Nirmooha, Punit Balana and Pankaj & Nidhi among others.

Here’s a look at what’s in store on Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

12:00 PM: COUNTRYMADE | ESHAA AMIIN | LABEL RAHUL DASGUPTA

Countrymade: COMA by Countrymade is all set to showcase classic, non-stretch denim on the runway.

Esha Amiin: Eshaa Amin returns to FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week with a quirky pret womenswear collection.

Rahul Dasgupta: Label Rahul Dasgupta will be presenting its menswear collection.

1:30 PM: NIRMOOHA | PUNIT BALANA

Nirmooha: Redefining the classic style has been the DNA of the design house and this season, designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutiarevisits classicism with a touch of modernity and contemporary glamour with its AW 22 offering titled, Ancienne.

Punit Balana: Lakshmi is an artistic expression that beautifully blends the signature styles of Punit Balana that’s deeply rooted in Rajasthan with a more contemporary form.

3:30 PM: RANNA GILL

Ranna Gill’s collection, Casablanca Calling celebrates ‘Marrakesh’. Inspired by exquisite fashion, intricate designs, and glorious spice markets – the designer presents a modern, playful collection of dreamy drapes and statement prints in vibrant jewel tones.

4:30 PM: NBA 75 X ANANYA MODI JAIN

NBA 75 X Ananya Modi Jain’s new collection redefines basketball culture with a pinch of sass. It centres on vibrant and audacious embellishments inspired by the court’s floor plan, the net, the New York skyline, the iconic teams, and the NBA logo.

5:30 PM: PANKAJ & NIDHI

Join Pankaj & Nidhi on a joyful ride down the lanes of Marbella with designs featuring hand cut embellishments, and sunlit layered embroideries against an array of bright hues.

7:00 PM: BATA X SUNEET VARMA

Suneet Varma gears up to showcase his first ready-to-wear collection, at the upcoming edition of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in New Delhi. The unique partnership will combine Suneet’s design ethos and breezy silhouettes, with Bata’s timeless designs under its new Summer Spring Collection 2022.

8:00 PM: JOHN JACOBS PRESENTS SHIVAN & NARRESH

Partnering with the iconic designer duo SHIVAN & NARRESH for their show, John Jacobs will be making its debut at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week with an eye-catching line up of premium eyewear designs and silhouettes.

9:00 PM: NEXA PRESENTS TARUN TAHILIANI LUXURY PRET

With metallic shine, unusual textures and modern detailing, Tarun Tahiliani’s Luxury Pret collection will resonate with the sleek and luxurious design sensibility of NEXA. This collection will be a new take on the future generation that is confident and experimental.

