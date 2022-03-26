FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: The Runway Turned Into a Masterpiece With Art Inspired Creations

Celebrating art in fashion, Day 3 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 captured the myriad shades of creativity on the runway. From graphics, installations to patches and digital prints, art was everywhere.

Bringing together different arts from across the country, was Aarti Vijay Gupta who brought in an explosion of prints featuring animals and foliage in bright hues. Aarti Vijay Gupta’s collection was all about silhouettes that were a mix of sharply cut jackets and draped gowns with a mélange of prints covering them. Similarly, introducing fascinating prints in the bridge line DIFFUSE, Manish Malhotra’s collection was a colourful take on digital art through prints featured on jumpsuits, dresses, shirts and many more.

Fashion designer Kaveri Lalchand unveiled 4 collections under the Photographs and Memories showcase. The inspiration for one of the collections was about the Cyanotype printing process that showed a cyan blueprint discovered by English scientist and astronomer Sir John Herschel in 1842. Creating a special dark room in the Kaveri factory, the label had beautiful Cyanotype prints on the linen fabrics that added a stylish touch to the garments.

They say there’s art in something broken too. Capturing emotions through his collection, Blooming Tales, Siddhartha Bansal’s Healing Heart shirt caught our attention. The blue shirt featured a huge red heart with a golden band aid fabric patch. Bansal’s collection was all about how we are blooming as a society and constantly evolving as human beings. And he tried to bring forth the same concept through the dreamy fabric embellishments and silhouettes.

Sculpting her way into our hearts with texture driven silhouettes, Rimzim Dadu’s collection looked like creative art installations on the ramp. Her signature cord technique in re-engineered material, created fluid yet structured forms, which transitioned into fine cocktail evening looks. From golds, greys to bottle green, each piece was a work of art.

Transforming inspirations into something fabulous is an art. Nikita Mhaisalkar brought in her versions of carpets motif, intricate bead work and graphic quilts to craft this trans seasonal line of sassy separates and chic ensembles. The luxury pret wear designs also featured Aztec lines blended with surface ornamentation in turquoise, garnet, jade with oxidise silver.

The game-changers on Day 3 were Jajaabor and Huem and Two Point Two who celebrated art in their own unique way. While Huemn featured quirky hand-drawn prints with messages, and colourful artwork that made the collection stand out, Jajaabor on the other hand, paid tribute to the Usta Art and used the inspiration to convert it into cutwork on feather light silk organza and silk Chanderi.

It’s said that art is where the heart is, and it was amazing to see the world of fashion and art come alive on the runway.

