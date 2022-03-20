FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Where And How To Watch

Lakme Fashion Week and the Fashion Design Council of India worked its magic together through physical and digital shows in the last two seasons. Embracing the new normal and celebrating innovation, and creativity through the digital medium, the platform gave fashion lovers a chance to watch their favourite runway shows live.

With the best of Indian fashion designers and brands collaborating this season, FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 will offer two on ground showcase areas – Runway and Atelier. With shows starting from 12 noon to 9pm, the fashion week will also be live streamed across various social media and OTT platforms.

PHYSICAL SHOW VENUES

This season, the powerhouse of fashion and beauty will be making a stylish comeback with a fully on-ground fashion week. The season fluid edition jointly organised by Lakme and Rise Worldwide will be hosted at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi from March 23rd to March 27th.

Kicking off this season in style, on March 22nd the Italian Embassy will be hosting the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Opening Show with a grand showcase by ace fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale which is usually held at an offsite venue will take place on March 27th . Last year, it was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai where Lakme Brand Ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan walked for fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

Show Passes for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: By Invite Only.

LIVE STREAMING OF SHOWS

Thanks to last year’s live streaming and digital showcases, fashion lovers and buyers got to experience the fashion week from the comfort of their homes. This year too, FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week will live stream all its runway and atelier shows to reach a far and wide audience.

Ahead of India’s biggest fashion event, here’s where you can experience the runway magic digitally!

Social Media Platforms: Catch all the runway action, BTS (Behind The Scenes) drama, celebrity showstoppers and eclectic collections and your favourite designers on facebook (@fdciofficial, @LakmeFashionWk); twitter (@fdciofficial), and Instagram (@fdciofficial, @lakmefashionwk).

Websites: The showcases will also be streamed on FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week’s official websites - www.lakmefashionweek.co.in, www.fdci.org

OTT Platforms: You can also download Voot and JioTV to enjoy the on-ground shows online.

You can also follow your favourite fashion designer on social media and watch the shows live streamed on their respective handles too. And in the process, do give them a shout out and enjoy #5DaysofFashion with elan.

