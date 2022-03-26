FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Sanjana Sanghi Reveals Why She Debuted on The Ramp with Pankaj and Nidhi | EXCLUSIVE

She’s young, she’s confident and she’s definitely talented. Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi has charmed us many a times with her performances, be it Rockstar or Fukrey Returns. Today, on Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, the actress made her ramp debut as she turned showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi.

The actress wore a pink shimmer and floral outfit. She look chic in the collection that is called Marbello, and is inspired from the Spanish city of the same name.

Speaking about why Sanjana chose to make her debut with designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi, the actress told News18, “I don’t think I can articulate how much and how long I’ve loved their clothes for. Whether I saw them on store walls or on Instagram or hold them, it always made me feel so me- just so colorful, young, and lively. It was my honor when they felt that I represent their stunning new collection ‘Marbella the best. There was no world in which I couldn’t say yes."

Delhi, where the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is taking place, also happens to be Sanjana’s hometown. So how does the actress feel making her ramp debut here? Sanjana revealed, “I can’t even put into words how special it feels that the first LFW post the pandemic is happening back here, at home in Delhi. It’s my first ever walk. All of it coming together- it’s one of those feelings that really makes the heart warm and exciting from inside."

When asked what ‘fashion’ means to the actress, she said, “Fashion for me has always been just an extension of my personality. I think over the years, I’ve used fashion to understand myself better. As artists we use different forms of art for our own self expression. As an actor, I perform to be able to express my emotions better and understand myself better. And over the years fashion has come to become that. Like in college, when you’re suddenly allowed to wear whatever you want and you don’t have to wear school uniform anymore suddenly everyone’s start standing out from each other and you understand each other so much better. So that fashion to me, it’s self expression."

Apart from Sanjana Sanghi, starlet Shanaya Kapoor and Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also made their ramp debuts this year at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Actor Manoj Bajpayee returned to the ramp after a decade

