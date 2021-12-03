Feast of Saint Francis Xavier 2021: All You Need to Know About Annual Event in Goa

Every year, the people of Goa pay homage to the Lord of Goa “Goencho Saib" by Goans and people around the world. On December 3, the Feast of St Francis Xavier is celebrated in Goa. People from all across the World visit the Indian state during the end of November and the first week of January to celebrate the death anniversary of St Francis Xavier. The mortals of the Saint were kept in a silver casket in 1637 at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa, which was constructed by Goan silversmiths.

>Here’s everything you need to know about the Feast of St Francis Xavier celebrated in Panaji:

Advertisement

Feast of Saint Francis Xavier 2021: History

St Francis was a Catholic missionary who preached about Jesus Christ to people around the world. To honour his dedication and service towards the preaching and social work he did in Europe and Asia, the Feast marks the day the Saint died on his way to China. It has been around 400 years since the Saint’s death but his corpse has not yet decayed completely.

His remains are said to be in good condition even today and are open to the public after every 10 years. The last exposition was in 2014 and will be open again in 2024. A nine-day prayer is held called Novena, which hosts a variety of ceremonies to respect his passing.

Feast of Saint Francis Xavier 2021: Venue

Advertisement

The Feast of St Francis is celebrated at the Basilica of Bom Jesus, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Basilica is one of the oldest churches in Goa, which was completed in 1605. It is considered the greatest example of Baroque architecture in the whole of India and is one of Goa’s popular tourist attractions.

The mausoleum was built in the 17th Century by the Florentine sculptor Giovanni Battista Foggini and took 10 long years to complete.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.