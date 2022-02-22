Fed Up With Itchy Beard? Scratch No More And Try These Ways

If you have a beard, you must be aware of that dreaded moments when the itching kicks in, and you have no other option but to disrupt the smooth and well-groomed beard. An itchy beard can be uncomfortable. There can be myriad reasons that can trigger itching. The umbrella of reasons encompasses things like poor hygiene, ingrown hairs, dry skin, acne breakouts, among many others.

However, we are here to not talk about the problems but the solutions. So, no matter what the reason may be, you will find at least one solution in this batch of five that will help you get rid of an itchy beard.

Keep It Clean

Regularly washing your face greatly influences the hygiene of your beard and can reduce itching significantly. However, make sure that you wash your face gently and do not damage the surface. Take regular showers and baths to maintain the level of hygiene.

Keep It Conditioned

Just washing your beard is not enough and requires prolonged care. This includes conditioning your beard with oils. Do it regularly to boost the growth and health of your beard.

Let It Grow

If you’re trying to grow your beard, do not shave or trim frequently and allow the beard to advance beyond the follicles. This will reduce the chance of irritation and follicle damage.

Say No To Chemicals!

Harsh chemicals are one of the biggest enemies to your beard health and can do much more damage than itching. Try to avoid using foams, gels, and lotions that contain strong chemicals, and try looking for natural alternatives.

Medicate, If It’s Too Late

Well, itching can sometimes become chronic, and the soft remedies might not work anymore. Here, you should consider consulting with a specialist and try using some medication to cure the itching. For example, you can opt for oral medication or creams to get rid of the itching.

