Feeling Tired for no Reason? Something May Not be Right With Your Liver

If you feel fatigued, it may be a warning sign of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), an umbrella term for a range of liver conditions affecting people who drink little to no alcohol. The main characteristic of NAFLD is that too much fat is stored in the liver cells. While it has become increasingly common around the world, there is little awareness about the symptoms and causes behind NAFLD.

Some individuals with NAFLD can also develop Non-Alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an aggressive form of fatty liver disease with liver inflammation. NASH may progress to advanced scarring (cirrhosis) and even liver failure. The effects of NAFLD are similar to the damage caused by excessive alcohol use.

Swollen belly, enlarged blood vessels underneath your skin, larger-than-normal breasts in men, red palms, yellowish eyes and skin, due to a condition called jaundice, are some of the common symptoms of NASH or cirrhosis.

If you have been experiencing any of these symptoms, consulting a doctor may help you in the early diagnosis and treatment of the liver disease.

Specific foods that can be helpful for people with fatty liver disease are:

Garlic

As per a study in Advanced Biomedical Research garlic powder supplements were found to be helpful in reducing body weight and body fat mass in people with NAFLD.

Omega-3 Fatty Acid rich food

In a research article named “Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acid in Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: A Meta-Analysis", consuming Omega-3 fatty acids may improve liver fat and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Salmon, flaxseeds, sardines, and walnuts are high in Omega-3 fatty acids.

Green Tea

The antioxidants present in Green Tea can help improve fatty liver symptoms.

Broccoli

Whole vegetables are known to be beneficial for people dealing with fatty liver disease. Long-term consumption of broccoli can check the build-up of fat in the liver

Soy protein

Soy Protein contains antioxidants called isoflavones that help in reducing fat in the body and boosting our insulin sensitivity.

