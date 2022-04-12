Feeling Uneasy After Eating Oily And Spicy Food, These Tips Can Come Handy

There is a perpetual clash between the cravings of the taste buds and the effort to stay healthy. And, we often give in to our cravings. Spicy and oily dishes may be tasty but at the same time they can cause abdominal pain, loose motions and other health related problems. Rich food can make you feel discomfort in the stomach throughout the night. So, it is important to digest the food before going to bed.

Here are some tips which could help in digesting the oily food with ease and reduce the discomfort associated with it.

Advertisement

• Hot water can be drunk after consuming oily or greasy food. Hot water helps to keep the stomach disease free.

• Taking a short but brisk walk after eating heavy food can work wonders for digestion. Walking also has an array of health benefits and keeping the digestive system in shape is just one of many. It is very important to walk at least 100 steps after eating.

• If you feel you are too heavy after eating oily food, mix black pepper and carom seed powder and consume it with hot water. This will give relief from problems like heartburn and gastritis. Daily consumption of black pepper and celery strengthens the digestive system.

• Carom seeds and black salt are also effective in dealing with stomach problems. Take carom seeds in a vessel and mix black salt with water and boil it well. Now drink it all up.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.