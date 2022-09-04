Fermented Rice Water Offers Health And Beauty Benefits; Know Here

If you crinkle your nose at the thought of fermented foods–you may want to keep reading this article. One of the most popular health and beauty trends to have emerged over the past couple of years is the use of rice water–either consumed or applied topically for skin and hair health.

Fermented rice water was veritably one of the most popular ingredients in ancient Chinese medicine and is also used as a key ingredient in many modern Korean beauty products.

However, what is the correct way to determine if you should use rice water? Are there any health benefits to it?

Research suggests that fermented rice water contains a high amount of probiotics that have been associated with a wide range of health benefits, including significantly improved digestion and immunity.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine defined fermentation as the ‘chemical breakdown process of a substance by yeasts, bacteria, or other microorganisms. The study also explained how fermented rice beverages–which are alcoholic in nature–are one of the most common beverages consumed in Northeast India.

Check out a few benefits here

Fermented rice water is not only a great addition to your daily diet but can also be used as a haircare treatment. It is packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, vitamin B complex, and vitamin E. Keep it in a spray bottle and use it to refresh your hair.

Rice water also has low pH levels, making it an excellent hair conditioner. It also contains proteins that help develop strong hair shafts and fill in the cracks.

Rice water also contains allantoin which is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Regular use on an irritated scalp or skin will be highly beneficial.

Fermented rice water is also said to reduce friction, and increase the elasticity of the hair shafts; thus leading to better scalp health and low hair fall.

