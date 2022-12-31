Fermented Skincare Trend Is The Next Big Thing In The Beauty Industry

The beauty and skincare trends of our times are constantly changing. From double cleansing to slugging to skin minimalism, fads that claim to provide healthier, more glowing skin come and go in waves. One such trend that has been popping up every now and then this year, and is expected to go big in 2023, is fermented skincare. Like with food items such as wine, bread, and kimchi, fermentation in skincare products also focuses on breaking down ingredients into purer forms, free of byproducts. Find out why fermentation skincare is expected to be all the rage in the upcoming year.

The benefits of fermented products for the skin were first noticed by scientists in the 1970s. Back then, they had observed that the hands of Japanese sake brewers in Akita did not show the signs of ageing that the skin on their faces did. This youthfulness was attributed to the exposure the hands had to the fermented brew.

The primary benefit of fermenting skincare ingredients is that in their purer, broken-down form, they are absorbed much better by the skin. Popular skincare products such as hyaluronic acid and collagen, which usually sit on the surface of the skin, have a better penetration rate when fermented, Forbes reported. In addition to ensuring the skin receives the greater benefit of otherwise hard-to-absorb ingredients, fermented skincare products enrich and stabilise the skin’s microbiome as well.

Speaking to Vogue, celebrity dermatologist Niketa Sonavane said, “The skin has its own natural bacterial flora, called the skin microbiome, which is an ecosystem of bacteria that lives on the surface of your skin and helps to protect it from the outside world. Fermented formulas feed and nourish our skin microbiome, resulting in healthier skin."

The acids and enzymes that occur following the fermentation process also soothe the skin and strengthen its natural barrier. Fermented skincare products are a boon for people with sensitive skin, too. These products minimise the redness and itchiness one would normally face when going through the steps of one’s skincare routine.

