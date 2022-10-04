Festivals on October 5: From Dussehra to Durga Puja and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, Check Complete List Here

FESTIVALS ON OCTOBER 5: From Dussehra to Durga Puja and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, October 5 is a day to celebrate. You can enjoy the day by sharing wonderful wishes, messages and photos with your loved ones and also by treating yourself with some traditional foods and delicious smoothie, tarts and slushie. You can also watch bhajans and devotional songs to keep your mood and spirits electrified. And yes, don’t worry if fasting has led to constipation. We have tips on how you can avoid the adverse effects of fasting. Here’s all that you need to know:

It’s festival time. Any Hindu festival is incomplete without some devotional songs and bhajans. Start your day with these devotional songs and bhajan that is sure to make your day. READ MORE

Dussehra, the festival that signifies the triumph of good over evil will be celebrated on October 5 this year. The auspicious occasion holds great importance in Hindu culture. Also known as Vijayadashami, it is celebrated with a lot of fervour, on the tenth day (Shukla Paksha Dashmi) during the month of Ashwin, culminating the nine-day festivities of Navratri festival. Dussehra marks the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana as well as the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur. READ MORE

To mark this auspicious day, celebrating the victory of good over evil, i.e. Lord Ram’s win over Lanka king, Ravana as well as the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur, here are list of some of the best wishes, greetings and photos that you can share with your loved ones. READ MORE

Mysuru city is famous for its 10-day Dussehra festival. The entire city participates in extravagant celebrations of the victory of good over evil. Also referred to as Mysuru Dasara, it is an annual event that starts during Navratri and concludes on Vijayadashami. It is often known as the royal festival due to its grand scale of celebrations. READ MORE

One of the grandest festivals of the country, Durga Puja is being celebrated across the country. Predominantly celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar, it happens to be one of the biggest festivals for Bengalis. The festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s triumph over Asura. After defeating the demon in the cosmic world, it is believed that the Goddess visits Earth with her family. The ten arms of the Goddess signify the protection of her devotees from all directions, which are the eight corners and from the sky and the earth. READ MORE

Goddess Durga is known to be the most powerful deity as she has been bestowed with united powers of many Gods to eliminate all the demons on earth. Here are some beautiful wishes, Shubho Pujo images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your siblings, friends, family, friends, relatives and colleagues. READ MORE

On October 14, 1956, India’s first law minister and the architect of the Indian constitution, Bhimrao Ambedkar, along with over 3 lakhs of his followers, embraced Buddhism after renouncing Hinduism. The day it happened is called Dhammachakra Pravartan Din. Even though the conversion took place on October 14, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, which marks the event, is celebrated on Ashoka Vijayadashami (Dussehra) every year. This year it will be celebrated on October 5. READ MORE

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is celebrated every year on October 14 to mark the conversion of BR Ambedkar to Buddhism. Even though the conversion took place on October 14, it is celebrated on Ashoka Vijayadashami (Dussehra) every year. This year it will be celebrated on October 5. READ MORE

As per Hindu mythology, Ravana was the demon king of Lanka. He had kidnapped Goddess Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. Ravana kidnapped Sita and took her to his kingdom Lanka where he held her captive. To get his wife back, Lord Rama travelled to Lanka with an army of monkeys (vanar sena), his own Lakshaman and Lord Hanuman. Finally, Lord Rama killed Ravana on the tenth day of the battle. Thus, the first nine days are celebrated as Navratri and the tenth day marks Dussehra. READ MORE

Kolkata is known for a lot of things- the culture, tourist spots but when it comes to the season of festivities, nothing beats the enthusiasm and vibrance of the city. If you’re in Kolkata during Navratri, it’s important that you try all the amazing food from papri chat to dum aloo to dahi phuchkas. Kolkata has a lot to offer. And there isn’t a better time to eat without all the guilt. READ MORE

While many communities in Northern India eat vegetarian food during this auspicious period, several states such as West Bengal are known for their non-vegetarian delicacies. However, cravings for desserts are universal. As such, take a look at a few delicious types of fruit tarts, puddings, and smoothies recipes. READ MORE

Devotees observe a fast to appease Gddess Durga. As a result, it detoxifies our body, however, besides the surfeit of benefits, fasting also has adverse effects like acidity and constipation. This happens because of low intake of fibre, consumption of a large meal at once, high caffeine intake and staying up till late at night. READ MORE

